The Xbox Developer Direct showcase is returning later this month, featuring updates on upcoming first-party Microsoft games like Fable, Beast of Reincarnation, and Forza Horizon 6. The fourth edition of the show will be broadcast on January 22, the Xbox parent confirmed last week. Developer Direct will bring news, insights, and new gameplay from Xbox games slated to launch this year.

Developer Direct Announced

Developer Direct 2026 will feature two upcoming titles from Playground Games, Fable and Forza Horizon 6. The studio will share the first extended look at Fable and debut gameplay for Forza Horizon 6, an Xbox Wire post confirmed.

Playground Games will also share gameplay from Fable, which is set to release in 2026 after a string of delays. The game is confirmed for PC and Xbox Series S/X. However, according to VGC, Fable will also launch on PS5 day and date. The RPG does not yet have a release date, but a confirmation on the same could come at Developer Direct.

Forza Horizon 6 was revealed at Tokyo Game Show in September, where the racing title's Japanese setting was confirmed. At Developer Direct this month, Playground will debut Forza Horizon 6 gameplay, alongside a deep dive into the open world racer. The game will launch first on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2026 and will arrive on PS5 later.

Beast of Reincarnation, the third game confirmed for Developer Direct, will get an in-depth look at the show. Developer Game Freak, the fabled studio behind Pokémon games, will share details on game features and reveal gameplay from the action-RPG.

While these three titles have been confirmed for Developer Direct, VGC claims a fourth secret game will be shown during the broadcast on January 22. The fourth game is reportedly a smaller-scale original title from one of Xbox Game Studios' first-party developers.

Developer Direct will be broadcast on Xbox's YouTube channel on January 22 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm UK (11.30pm IST)