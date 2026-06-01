Apple's Beats brand may be preparing to launch a new pair of over-ear headphones, following the appearance of an unreleased model on football star Lamine Yamal's Instagram account. Recent images shared online show the athlete wearing previously unseen Beats headphones in a bright pink finish, offering the clearest look yet at the unannounced product. The sighting comes days after a mystery audio device surfaced in regulatory filings, suggesting that Beats could be nearing the launch of a new headphone model with an updated design.

What We Know About Beats' Unreleased Headphones

In a post shared on Lamine Yamal's Instagram account, the footballer was recently seen wearing a new pair of Beats over-ear headphones while travelling to the Spanish national team's training camp ahead of the World Cup. The headphones appeared in several photographs and a video clip, either around his neck or attached to a bag.

The images show the wearable in a pink colour option and prominently display the Beats "b" logo on the ear cups. The headphones feature an over-ear design and appear to differ noticeably from the current Beats Studio Pro. The product name has not been disclosed, and Beats has not officially announced the device.

The new model surfaced shortly after an unidentified audio product appeared in a recent US Federal Communications Commission filing under model number A3577. The design shown in the filing reportedly matches the headphones shown in Yamal's social media posts, strengthening speculation that the two are connected.

The headphones also appear to introduce a revised design language. Based on the images, the headband structure differs from the Beats Studio Pro, with slimmer connecting arms extending towards the ear cups. The ear cup exterior also appears flatter than the design used on the current model.

Recent rumours suggest that the mysterious headphones could be a successor to the Beats Studio Pro, which debuted in 2023. That model introduced USB Type-C connectivity, Spatial Audio support and upgraded ear cushions, while largely retaining the design of the earlier Beats Studio 3.

While Beats has not revealed when the headphones will launch, their appearance in regulatory filings and subsequent use by a high-profile athlete suggest that an official announcement could take place in the near future.

Beats has frequently used athletes and celebrities to showcase products before launch. Yamal, who plays for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has well over 43 million followers on Instagram. His post quickly attracted significant engagement, making it one of the most visible appearances of the unannounced headphones so far.

Recent Beats products, including the Powerbeats Pro 2, have reintroduced several Apple-focused features. The current Beats Studio Pro uses custom Beats silicon rather than Apple's H1 chip, leading to speculation that the upcoming headphones could change their feature set, although no technical specifications have been confirmed.