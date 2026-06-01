Dell XPS 13 (2026) has been launched in select global markets after the US-based tech giant reintroduced the XPS lineup at CES 2026. The new laptop is now the entry-level offering in the refreshed lineup. The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is offered in two colour options. However, one of the shades will go on sale globally later this summer. The laptop is powered by Intel's Panther Lake processors, configurable up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor. It sports a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The laptop also packs a 52Wh battery. It features up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (2026) Price, Availability

Dell XPS 13 (2026) price starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the base processor and storage configuration. However, students aged 16 and above can get the new laptop at a starting price of $599 (about Rs. 57,000).

The new Intel Core Series 3 variant and Sky colourway of the Dell XPS 13 (2026) will go on sale soon via the Dell online store. However, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 configuration and Storm colour option will arrive later this year.

Dell XPS 13 (2026) Specifications, Features

The Dell XPS 13 (2026) ships with Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Home options. The new laptop sports a 13.4-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) InfinityEdge touchscreen, with up to 120Hz of variable refresh rate, up to 500 nits typical brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision, 176-degree wide viewing angles, and VESA DisplayHDR 400. It gets a dual-microphone setup, along with a full-size backlit keyboard and a quad speaker unit.

Dell's new XPS series laptop is configurable up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 355 processor, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.7GHz and a 49 TOPS NPU, along with an Intel Core 5 Series 3 322 processor variant with a 16 TOPS NPU, which is clocked at 4.6GHz. The laptop features up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage. It also ships with an integrated Intel Graphics GPU.

The Dell XPS 13 (2026) packs a 52Wh battery with support for 65W wired fast charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes two USB Type-C ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. For video calls, the laptop sports a 2-megapixel IR webcam with Windows Hello support. It measures 296.9×200.66×12.7mm and weighs about 1kg.