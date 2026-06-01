Google Drive is getting an upgrade to its document scanner. The latest refresh, which is rolling out currently, brings smarter on-device artificial intelligence capabilities alongside a refreshed design to Google's cloud-based file storage service. The update includes a new Smart Batch Scanning feature that allows users to scan multiple pages simultaneously. The refresh also includes an Auto-Best Frame functionality to replace blurry photos with sharp pictures. The new scanner is available on Android devices with a minimum of 8 GB of RAM.

Google Drive Now Offers a Redesigned Document Scanner

Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, confirmed the rollout of a redesigned document scanner built into Google Drive on Android. The executive has also posted a screen recording showcasing the new scanning experience. The video shows a cleaner UI with Material 3 Expressive design. The beaker icon that was previously placed in the top-right corner of Google Drive has been removed with the latest update.

Scanning documents from a phone is a pain!



Glad to see the new document scanning experience in Google Drive on Android is rolling out now.



📄 Smart Batch Scanning: Scan multiple pages at once, automatically splits them into separate docs.

🚫 Duplicate Detection: Hovering… pic.twitter.com/Uqh2Zf2NMY — Sameer Samat (@ssamat) May 29, 2026

One of the key highlights of the upgraded scanner is a new Smart Batch Scanning feature that allows users to scan multiple pages at once. With this feature, users can automatically split pages into separate documents. Instead of taking individual images, it works like recording a video.

The update also includes a Duplication Detection feature to prevent the same page from being scanned twice. The system instantly catches and skips pages that are already scanned. Further, the Auto-Best Frame is another notable fresh feature that automatically swaps out blurry scans with the highest-quality images available.

The executive confirmed that the upgraded Google Drive scanner is currently available only on higher-end Android smartphones with at least 8GB of RAM. It is powered directly through Google Play services.

The upgraded Google Drive scanner uses on-device processing and is available offline. The executive states that the new scanner offers total data privacy. The new document scanner is available in the Files by Google app on Android devices.