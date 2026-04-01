Microsoft has set a date for Xbox Games Showcase 2026. The annual games showcase event will take place on Sunday, June 7, the Xbox parent announced this week. Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a ‘Direct' presentation focussing on Gears of War: E-Day, the next entry in the third-person shooter franchise.

Xbox Games Showcase Announced

Xbox Games Showcase will be broadcast across Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels on June 7 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK (10.30pm IST). “Sunday, June 7 is locked in,” new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said in a post on X.

The showcase will feature first gameplay looks and “huge news” on upcoming first-party Microsoft titles, along with updates from third-party developers on both AAA and indie releases. Microsoft has not shared details about the Xbox Games Showcase lineup, but one can expect updates on Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, and more first-party games.

Following the showcase, The Coalition Studio will present a deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day. Gears of War: E-Day Direct will bring new details, gameplay, and insights about the Gears of War origin story.

Sunday, June 7 is locked in.



Xbox Games Showcase 2026 is almost here with a deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day Direct.



In my first month, I heard clearly that our community values Xbox FanFest. As part of the return of Xbox, we made the decision to bring it back to LA to… pic.twitter.com/NYIzJ1kzVb — Asha (@asha_shar) March 30, 2026

This year's Xbox Games Showcase will also bring back Xbox FanFest to celebrate 25 years of Xbox. US residents can sign up for a chance to get free tickets to attend the event. “In my first month, I heard clearly that our community values Xbox FanFest. As part of the return of Xbox, we made the decision to bring it back to LA to recognize the players who've been with us over the years. Looking forward to celebrating together,” Sharma said in her X post.

Gears of War: E-Day was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2024 and is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime this year. The third-person shooter is also believed to be coming to PS5 at some point. A release date for the game could be announced at Xbox Games Showcase in June.

E-Day is set 14 years before the original Gears of War, during Emergence Day, when the Locust Horde emerged from the underground.