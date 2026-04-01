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Xbox Games Showcase Announced for June 7, Gears of War: E-Day to Get Deep Dive

Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a Gears of War: E-Day Direct, where The Coalition Studio will reveal details about the third-person shooter.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 April 2026 15:47 IST
Xbox Games Showcase Announced for June 7, Gears of War: E-Day to Get Deep Dive

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will bring first-party announcements from Microsoft

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Highlights
  • Gears of War: E-Day is set to launch in 2026
  • Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch
  • Microsoft will anounce new first-party titles at the showcase
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Microsoft has set a date for Xbox Games Showcase 2026. The annual games showcase event will take place on Sunday, June 7, the Xbox parent announced this week. Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a ‘Direct' presentation focussing on Gears of War: E-Day, the next entry in the third-person shooter franchise.

Xbox Games Showcase Announced

Xbox Games Showcase will be broadcast across Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels on June 7 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK (10.30pm IST). “Sunday, June 7 is locked in,” new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said in a post on X.

The showcase will feature first gameplay looks and “huge news” on upcoming first-party Microsoft titles, along with updates from third-party developers on both AAA and indie releases. Microsoft has not shared details about the Xbox Games Showcase lineup, but one can expect updates on Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, and more first-party games.

Following the showcase, The Coalition Studio will present a deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day. Gears of War: E-Day Direct will bring new details, gameplay, and insights about the Gears of War origin story.

This year's Xbox Games Showcase will also bring back Xbox FanFest to celebrate 25 years of Xbox. US residents can sign up for a chance to get free tickets to attend the event. “In my first month, I heard clearly that our community values Xbox FanFest. As part of the return of Xbox, we made the decision to bring it back to LA to recognize the players who've been with us over the years. Looking forward to celebrating together,” Sharma said in her X post.

Gears of War: E-Day was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2024 and is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime this year. The third-person shooter is also believed to be coming to PS5 at some point. A release date for the game could be announced at Xbox Games Showcase in June.

E-Day is set 14 years before the original Gears of War, during Emergence Day, when the Locust Horde emerged from the underground.

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Further reading: Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox, Microsoft, Gears of War E Day
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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