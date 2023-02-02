Technology News
PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9

The PlayStation Plus collection includes titles like Bloodborne, God of War, and Batman: Arkham Knight, and can be redeemed on the PS5.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2023 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio

Kratos in God of War (2018)

Highlights
  • PS5 owners subscribed to PS Plus can claim all 19 games for free
  • Players will need to keep their PS Plus memberships to play after
  • Sony hasn’t provided a reason for this update

Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Plus Collection soon. For the uninitiated, the catalogue includes a set of PS4 games that any PS5 owner can readily download and play free of charge, provided they are subscribed to the PS Plus service. Players have until May 9 to redeem the 19-game collection on their accounts, after which the perk will cease to exist. A PS Plus membership will still be required to access those games, long after the closure — players can't "keep" these games. The collection originally included 20 games, but went down a notch when the popular JRPG Persona 5 was removed last year.

The PlayStation Plus Collection was introduced as part of the PS5's launch in late 2020, at a time when it lacked exclusive launch titles — an incentive to buy the current-gen console. While Sony never provided a reason for this new update, it recently offered limited-time discounts on its PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscriptions, as a means to get subscribers on the base Essential plan to upgrade.

Furthermore, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan confirmed last month that the PS5 supply shortage should no longer be a problem. That, combined with the console now having an extensive library of its own, could mean that the publisher finds it unnecessary to offer these freebies.

As stated before, the PS Plus collection includes 19 games, sub-divided into 10 first-party and nine third-party releases.

Games leaving the PlayStation collection on May 9

First-party titles

The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2-Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members

Third-party titles

Sony also unveiled the four free games available to all PS Plus members this month. Starting February 7, PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe members can add the critically-acclaimed Mafia remake, the vibrant skateboarding game Olli Olli World, Destiny 2's Beyond Light expansion, and Evil Dead: The Game, a gory 4v1 shooter adaptation based on filmmaker Sam Raimi's original film series.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe subscription.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
