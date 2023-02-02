Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Plus Collection soon. For the uninitiated, the catalogue includes a set of PS4 games that any PS5 owner can readily download and play free of charge, provided they are subscribed to the PS Plus service. Players have until May 9 to redeem the 19-game collection on their accounts, after which the perk will cease to exist. A PS Plus membership will still be required to access those games, long after the closure — players can't "keep" these games. The collection originally included 20 games, but went down a notch when the popular JRPG Persona 5 was removed last year.

The PlayStation Plus Collection was introduced as part of the PS5's launch in late 2020, at a time when it lacked exclusive launch titles — an incentive to buy the current-gen console. While Sony never provided a reason for this new update, it recently offered limited-time discounts on its PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscriptions, as a means to get subscribers on the base Essential plan to upgrade.

Furthermore, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan confirmed last month that the PS5 supply shortage should no longer be a problem. That, combined with the console now having an extensive library of its own, could mean that the publisher finds it unnecessary to offer these freebies.

As stated before, the PS Plus collection includes 19 games, sub-divided into 10 first-party and nine third-party releases.

Games leaving the PlayStation collection on May 9

First-party titles

Third-party titles

Sony also unveiled the four free games available to all PS Plus members this month. Starting February 7, PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe members can add the critically-acclaimed Mafia remake, the vibrant skateboarding game Olli Olli World, Destiny 2's Beyond Light expansion, and Evil Dead: The Game, a gory 4v1 shooter adaptation based on filmmaker Sam Raimi's original film series.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe subscription.

