The best of American television was celebrated at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Awards were handed out to the most loved shows and artists across categories in acting, writing, direction and others.
The ceremony was dominated by FX's period drama Shōgun, where an English warrior becomes a Samurai in feudal Japan. The series won maximum number of awards across four major categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — making Hiroyuki Sanada as the first Japanese actor to win in the category. Shōgun's total 18 Emmy wins, which includes 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards from earlier this month, are also the most for a single season in Emmy history.
Jeremy Allen White's three-season-old The Bear lost out in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but still ended up with four major wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, rounding up total wins across 11 categories.
The Bear was also replaced by Max network's Hacks in two categories that it topped last time around: Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — making Jean Smart a third-time winner in the category for the same show.
Nevertheless, the show has created history by winning the most ever Emmys for a comedy series in a single year. That'd be a total of 21 Emmy wins, including 11 this time and 10 at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place earlier this year. The historic win is somewhat credited to the Hollywood actors and writers' strikes, which pushed the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards from September last year to January this year.
The third highlight of the evening was the British dark comedy limited series Baby Reindeer, which also won four Emmys (with total six wins) across major categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The show follows a struggling comedian being stalked by an admirer. The seven-episode-long Netflix original is based on lead actor and creator Richard Gadd's real-life experiences with stalking and sexual abuse.
Among repeat winners of the ceremony were HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Outstanding Scripted Variety Series) and Comedy Central's The Daily Show (Outstanding Talk Series), both of which present news with a satirical twist.
Other winning programmes include The Morning Show, The Crown, The Traitors, Ripley, Fargo, Slow Horses, True Detective: Night Country, and Alex Edelman: Just For Us.
Greg Berlanti, the acclaimed American screenwriter, producer and director, was facilitated with the Governor's Award for his valuable contributions to the industry. Some of his famous works include You, The Riverdale, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, besides his stellar contribution to the television adaptations of DC Comics universe.
With that, here is the complete list of all the shows that bagged a Primetime Emmy this year across various categories.
76th Primetime Emmy Awards Full Winners' List
Series Awards
Outstanding Drama Series
Shōgun - WINNER
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks - WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Advertisement
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors - WINNER
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show - WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Acting Awards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - WINNER
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shōgun - WINNER
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - WINNER
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear - WINNER
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lamorne Morris, Fargo - WINNER
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Directing Awards
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer - WINNER
Abbott Elementary: "Party" – Randall Einhorn
The Bear: "Honeydew" – Ramy Youssef
The Gentlemen: "Refined Aggression" – Guy Ritchie
Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show: "I'm the Pappy" – Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Frederick E. O. Toye - WINNER
The Crown: "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" – Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show: "The Overview Effect" – Mimi Leder
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Hiro Murai
Slow Horses: "Strange Games" – Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: "Beat L.A." – Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Ripley – Steven Zaillian - WINNER
Baby Reindeer: "Episode 4" – Weronika Tofilska
Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: "Pilot" – Gus Van Sant
Lessons in Chemistry: "Poirot" – Millicent Shelton
True Detective: Night Country – Issa López
Writing Awards
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky - WINNER
Abbott Elementary: "Career Day" – Quinta Brunson
The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo
Girls5eva: "Orlando" – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means
The Other Two: "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
What We Do in the Shadows: "Pride Parade" – Jake Bender and Zach Dunn
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Slow Horses: "Negotiating with Tigers" – Will Smith - WINNER
The Crown: "Ritz" – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout: "The End" – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover
Shōgun: "Anjin" – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks
Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd - WINNER
Black Mirror: "Joan Is Awful" – Charlie Brooker
Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers: "You're Wonderful" – Ron Nyswaner
Ripley – Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country: "Part 6" – Issa López
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us – Alex Edelman - WINNER
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – Jacqueline Novak
John Early: Now More Than Ever – John Early
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Mike Birbiglia
The Oscars – Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel, and Troy Walker