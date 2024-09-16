The best of American television was celebrated at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Awards were handed out to the most loved shows and artists across categories in acting, writing, direction and others.

The ceremony was dominated by FX's period drama Shōgun, where an English warrior becomes a Samurai in feudal Japan. The series won maximum number of awards across four major categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — making Hiroyuki Sanada as the first Japanese actor to win in the category. Shōgun's total 18 Emmy wins, which includes 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards from earlier this month, are also the most for a single season in Emmy history.

Jeremy Allen White's three-season-old The Bear lost out in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but still ended up with four major wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, rounding up total wins across 11 categories.

The Bear was also replaced by Max network's Hacks in two categories that it topped last time around: Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — making Jean Smart a third-time winner in the category for the same show.

Nevertheless, the show has created history by winning the most ever Emmys for a comedy series in a single year. That'd be a total of 21 Emmy wins, including 11 this time and 10 at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place earlier this year. The historic win is somewhat credited to the Hollywood actors and writers' strikes, which pushed the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards from September last year to January this year.

The third highlight of the evening was the British dark comedy limited series Baby Reindeer, which also won four Emmys (with total six wins) across major categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The show follows a struggling comedian being stalked by an admirer. The seven-episode-long Netflix original is based on lead actor and creator Richard Gadd's real-life experiences with stalking and sexual abuse.

Among repeat winners of the ceremony were HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Outstanding Scripted Variety Series) and Comedy Central's The Daily Show (Outstanding Talk Series), both of which present news with a satirical twist.

Other winning programmes include The Morning Show, The Crown, The Traitors, Ripley, Fargo, Slow Horses, True Detective: Night Country, and Alex Edelman: Just For Us.

Greg Berlanti, the acclaimed American screenwriter, producer and director, was facilitated with the Governor's Award for his valuable contributions to the industry. Some of his famous works include You, The Riverdale, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, besides his stellar contribution to the television adaptations of DC Comics universe.

With that, here is the complete list of all the shows that bagged a Primetime Emmy this year across various categories.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards Full Winners' List

Series Awards

Outstanding Drama Series

Shōgun - WINNER

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks - WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors - WINNER

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Acting Awards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - WINNER

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun - WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear - WINNER

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo - WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Directing Awards

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer - WINNER

Abbott Elementary: "Party" – Randall Einhorn

The Bear: "Honeydew" – Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen: "Refined Aggression" – Guy Ritchie

Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show: "I'm the Pappy" – Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Frederick E. O. Toye - WINNER

The Crown: "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" – Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show: "The Overview Effect" – Mimi Leder

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Hiro Murai

Slow Horses: "Strange Games" – Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: "Beat L.A." – Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ripley – Steven Zaillian - WINNER

Baby Reindeer: "Episode 4" – Weronika Tofilska

Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: "Pilot" – Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry: "Poirot" – Millicent Shelton

True Detective: Night Country – Issa López

Writing Awards

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky - WINNER

Abbott Elementary: "Career Day" – Quinta Brunson

The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo

Girls5eva: "Orlando" – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

The Other Two: "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

What We Do in the Shadows: "Pride Parade" – Jake Bender and Zach Dunn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Slow Horses: "Negotiating with Tigers" – Will Smith - WINNER

The Crown: "Ritz" – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout: "The End" – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Shōgun: "Anjin" – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd - WINNER

Black Mirror: "Joan Is Awful" – Charlie Brooker

Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers: "You're Wonderful" – Ron Nyswaner

Ripley – Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country: "Part 6" – Issa López

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us – Alex Edelman - WINNER

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – Jacqueline Novak

John Early: Now More Than Ever – John Early

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Mike Birbiglia

The Oscars – Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel, and Troy Walker