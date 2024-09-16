Technology News
76th Primetime Emmy Awards Full Winners' List: Shōgun, the Bear and Baby Reindeer Take Home Maximum Awards

FX has replaced HBO Max this year as the network with maximum wins, even though the latter had over 100 nominations across categories.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 September 2024
76th Primetime Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: Shōgun, the Bear and Baby Reindeer Take Home Maximum Awards

Photo Credit: Netflix

Baby Reindeer has won maximum number of Emmys in major categories

Highlights
  • Hacks won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category
  • FX’s Shōgun won highest number of Emmys across 18 categories
  • Netflix’s Baby Reindeer won four Emmys in major categories
The best of American television was celebrated at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Awards were handed out to the most loved shows and artists across categories in acting, writing, direction and others.

The ceremony was dominated by FX's period drama Shōgun, where an English warrior becomes a Samurai in feudal Japan. The series won maximum number of awards across four major categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — making Hiroyuki Sanada as the first Japanese actor to win in the category. Shōgun's total 18 Emmy wins, which includes 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards from earlier this month, are also the most for a single season in Emmy history.

Jeremy Allen White's three-season-old The Bear lost out in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but still ended up with four major wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, rounding up total wins across 11 categories.

The Bear was also replaced by Max network's Hacks in two categories that it topped last time around: Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — making Jean Smart a third-time winner in the category for the same show.

Nevertheless, the show has created history by winning the most ever Emmys for a comedy series in a single year. That'd be a total of 21 Emmy wins, including 11 this time and 10 at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place earlier this year. The historic win is somewhat credited to the Hollywood actors and writers' strikes, which pushed the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards from September last year to January this year.

The third highlight of the evening was the British dark comedy limited series Baby Reindeer, which also won four Emmys (with total six wins) across major categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The show follows a struggling comedian being stalked by an admirer. The seven-episode-long Netflix original is based on lead actor and creator Richard Gadd's real-life experiences with stalking and sexual abuse.

Among repeat winners of the ceremony were HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Outstanding Scripted Variety Series) and Comedy Central's The Daily Show (Outstanding Talk Series), both of which present news with a satirical twist.

Other winning programmes include The Morning Show, The Crown, The Traitors, Ripley, Fargo, Slow Horses, True Detective: Night Country, and Alex Edelman: Just For Us.

Greg Berlanti, the acclaimed American screenwriter, producer and director, was facilitated with the Governor's Award for his valuable contributions to the industry. Some of his famous works include You, The Riverdale, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, besides his stellar contribution to the television adaptations of DC Comics universe.

With that, here is the complete list of all the shows that bagged a Primetime Emmy this year across various categories.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards Full Winners' List

Series Awards

Outstanding Drama Series

Shōgun - WINNER

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks - WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors - WINNER

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Acting Awards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - WINNER

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun - WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear - WINNER

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo - WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Directing Awards

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer - WINNER

Abbott Elementary: "Party" – Randall Einhorn

The Bear: "Honeydew" – Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen: "Refined Aggression" – Guy Ritchie

Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show: "I'm the Pappy" – Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Frederick E. O. Toye - WINNER

The Crown: "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" – Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show: "The Overview Effect" – Mimi Leder

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Hiro Murai

Slow Horses: "Strange Games" – Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: "Beat L.A." – Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ripley – Steven Zaillian - WINNER

Baby Reindeer: "Episode 4" – Weronika Tofilska

Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: "Pilot" – Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry: "Poirot" – Millicent Shelton

True Detective: Night Country – Issa López

Writing Awards

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky - WINNER

Abbott Elementary: "Career Day" – Quinta Brunson

The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo

Girls5eva: "Orlando" – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

The Other Two: "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

What We Do in the Shadows: "Pride Parade" – Jake Bender and Zach Dunn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Slow Horses: "Negotiating with Tigers" – Will Smith - WINNER

The Crown: "Ritz" – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout: "The End" – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Shōgun: "Anjin" – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd - WINNER

Black Mirror: "Joan Is Awful" – Charlie Brooker

Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers: "You're Wonderful" – Ron Nyswaner

Ripley – Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country: "Part 6" – Issa López

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us – Alex Edelman - WINNER

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – Jacqueline Novak

John Early: Now More Than Ever – John Early

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Mike Birbiglia

The Oscars – Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel, and Troy Walker

Shôgun

Shôgun

  • Release Date 27 February 2024
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Eushin Lee, Yûki Kedôin, Tommy Bastow, Hiroto Kanai, Hiromoto Ida, Jaden Konishi
  • Director
    Frederick E.O. Toye, Jonathan van Tulleken, Charlotte Brändström, Hiromi Kamata, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Takeshi Fukunaga
  • Producer
    Edward L. McDonnell, Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Michael De Luca, Michaela Clavell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Eriko Miyagawa
Hacks Season 3

Hacks Season 3

  • Release Date 2 May 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Rose Abdoo, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu
  • Director
    Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jessica Brunetto, Jeff Rosenberg
  • Producer
    Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky
The Bear Season 3

The Bear Season 3

  • Release Date 27 June 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas
  • Director
    Christopher Storer, Duccio Fabbri, Ayo Edebiri, Joanna Calo
  • Producer
    Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Christopher Storer, Matty Matheson, Josh Senior
Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer

  • Release Date 11 April 2024
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Danny Kirrane, Hugh Coles, Nava Mau, Chloe Driver, Tom Goodman Hill, Jamie Michie
  • Director
    Weronika Tofilska, Josephine Bornebusch
  • Producer
    Richard Gadd, Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 11

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 11

  • Release Date 18 February 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Talk Show
  • Cast
    John Oliver, David Kaye, Ryan Barger, Rob Corddry, Adam Pally, Sarah Baker, Fred Armisen, Rose Byrne, Rob Huebel, Erinn Hayes
  • Director
    Paul Pennolino
The Daily Show Season 29

The Daily Show Season 29

  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Cast
    Jon Stewart, Lewis Black, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng Ronny Chieng, Ed Helms, Aasif Mandvi, Dulcé Sloan, Jessica Williams
  • Director
    David Paul Meyer, Sebastian DiNatale, Sarah Hamblin, Stacey Angeles, Ian Berger, Sebastian Ischer, Carmen Angelica, Zachary, Zeph McDonough
  • Producer
    Jon Stewart, Jennifer Flanz
The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6

  • Release Date 16 November 2023
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce
  • Director
    Alex Gabassi, Christian Schwochow
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan
Ripley

Ripley

  • Release Date 4 April 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy, John Malkovich
  • Director
    Steven Zaillian
  • Producer
    Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, Philipp Keel
Fargo Season 5

Fargo Season 5

  • Release Date 21 November 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jason Schwartzman, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Jon Hamm, David Rysdahl, Richa Moorjani, Sam Spruell, Sienna King
  • Director
    Noah Hawley, Sylvain White, Donald Murphy, Thomas Bezucha
  • Producer
    Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Steve Stark
Fallout
Read Review

Fallout

  • Release Date 11 April 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, Xelia Mendes-Jones
  • Director
    Jonathan Nolan, Daniel Gray Longino, Clare Kilner, Frederick E.O. Toye, Wayne Yip
  • Producer
    Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Margot Lulick, James W. Skotchdopole, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, James Altman
The Gilded Age Season 2

The Gilded Age Season 2

  • Release Date 29 October 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Ben Ahlers, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Kristine Nielsen, Patrick Page, Douglas Sills, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran
  • Director
    Michael Engler, Deborah Kampmeier, Crystle Roberson
  • Producer
    Gareth Neame, David Crockett
Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

  • Release Date 2 February 2024
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Ursula Corbero
  • Director
    Christian Sprenger
  • Producer
    Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Jenny Robins, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson
3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem

  • Release Date 21 March 2024
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Saamer Usmani, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Eiza González, Alex Sharp, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Ben Schnetzer, Jonathan Pryce, Eve Ridley, Jason Forbes, Stacy Abalogun
  • Director
    Minkie Spiro, Derek Tsang, Andrew Stanton, Jeremy Podeswa
  • Producer
    David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Alexander Woo, Ram Bergman, Bernadette Caulfield, Dede Gardner, Rian Johnson, Jeremy Kleiner, Rosamund Pike, Brad Pitt, Lin Qi, Nena Rodrigue, Robie Uniacke, Zhao Jilong, Xiaosong Gao, Lauren Ma
Abbott Elementary Season 3

Abbott Elementary Season 3

  • Release Date 7 February 2024
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Courtney Taylor, Josh Segarra, Mason Renfro, Jerry Minor
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jennifer Celotta, Jaime Eliezer Karas, Matt Sohn, Claire Scanlon, Justin Tan, Ken Whittingham, Richie Edelson, Razan Ghalayini, Karan Soni
  • Producer
    Quinta Brunson, Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker
Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Only Murders in the Building Season 4

  • Release Date 27 August 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jane Lynch, Meryl Streep, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Eva Longoria
  • Director
    John Hoffman
  • Producer
    Dan Fogelman, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman, Steve Martin, Jess Rosenthal, Martin Short
Palm Royale

Palm Royale

  • Release Date 20 March 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Carol Burnett, Amber Chardae Robinson
  • Director
    Abe Sylvia, Stephanie Laing, Tate Taylor, Claire Scanlon
  • Producer
    Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Katie O’Connell Marsh, John Norris, Abe Sylvia, Tate Taylor, Kristen Wiig, Sharr White, Sheri Holman, Kristen Wiig, Rock Shaink Jr., Adam Gomolin, Juliet McDaniel
What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

  • Release Date 14 July 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
  • Cast
    Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Gavin Fox, Emily Mitchell, Emma McCoslin, Alison Deon, Bree Ali, Teq Zwarych, Chris Hong, Moracco Aurelius Latimore, Eli Katz, Natasia Demetriou
  • Director
    Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck, Tig Fong
  • Producer
    Garrett Basch, Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Taika Waititi, Eli Bush, Sam Johnson
Lessons in Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry

  • Release Date 13 October 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, Beau Bridges, Ashley Monique Clark, Derek Cecil
  • Director
    Sarah Adina Smith
  • Producer
    Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Susannah Grant, Brie Larson, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Louise Shore
Comments

Further reading: Emmy, 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, emmy awards, FX, Netflix, Shogun, The Bear, Baby Reindeer, jeremy allen white, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, John Oliver, The Daily Show, comedy central, HBO, MAX, HBO Max, Greg Berlanti, The Crown, Fallout, Slow Horses, hacks, The Traitors The Traitors, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, American television, web series, tv show, Jean Smart, just for us
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
76th Primetime Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: Shōgun, the Bear and Baby Reindeer Take Home Maximum Awards
