PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for January 2023 — the new year — have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. From January 3 onwards, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the galaxy-spanning adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76, and the pixelated space-set indie title Axiom Verge 2. These titles can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until February 6, 2023, after which you'll need to hold onto your subscriptions to keep playing.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late Wednesday, claiming that the higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Premium/ Deluxe plans have more new titles coming later in January. That would, of course, include a PS Plus Classics Catalogue, bringing back some timeless games to the platform.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2023 are:



➕ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

➕ Fallout 76

➕ Axiom Verge 2



PS Plus January 2023: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Set five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III, Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), the last remaining Padawan, must pick up the pieces of his shattered past and complete painstaking Jedi training to develop Force abilities, and master his Lightsaber skills. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is structured like a Souls-like, featuring a steep levelling system, puzzles aplenty, and punishing bosses that must be strategically approached. Visit distant corners of the Star Wars galaxy, interacting with new characters, creatures, and a cute flying droid named BD-1.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available to play on PS4 and PS5. With a sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, coming in March 2023, this would be the right time to get adept with the combat style.

PS Plus January 2023: Fallout 76

Fallout 76 marks Bethesda's first multiplayer game, tossing you and fellow Vault Dwellers onto a post-apocalyptic wasteland, to explore the open world, build structures, scavenge for resources, and overcome its greatest threats — radiation included. Uncover the secrets of West Virginia in the main quest by betraying or forging new relationships to forge your own path, partaking in limited-time challenges to earn rewards like consumables, C.A.M.P. items, and more.

Fallout 76 will be available to play on PS4 — it's backward compatible on the PS5 — and getting into online co-op shouldn't be a hassle if you already own a PS Plus subscription.

PS Plus January 2023: Axiom Verge 2

Explore a sprawling alien world, brimming with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilisation in Axiom Verge 2. You play as Indra, the billionaire behind the worldwide Globe 3 conglomerate, who heads to Antarctica in search of her missing daughter. Unexplained circumstances plunge her into a world infected by parasitic machines that can be hacked using your trusty guide. Or, whip out your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel reality that hosts a separate array of dangers, and comb every inch to unveil answers to the anomaly.

Axiom Verge 2 will be available to play on PS4 and PS5.

The company also reminded all PlayStation Plus subscribers that they have until January 2, 2023 to add the space-set RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the post-apocalyptic shooter Biomutant, and the new fighting game Divine Knockout to their library. These were the three free games that Sony announced for December.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

