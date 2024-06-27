Technology News
  Forza Horizon 4 to Be Delisted From Digital Storefronts, Xbox Game Pass in December

Forza Horizon 4 to Be Delisted From Digital Storefronts, Xbox Game Pass in December

The move comes only six years after Forza Horizon 4 was released in October 2018.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 June 2024 13:35 IST
Forza Horizon 4 to Be Delisted From Digital Storefronts, Xbox Game Pass in December

Photo Credit: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 4 released October 2, 2028

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 4 DLC has already been delisted from online stores
  • The game is currently available at a discount on Steam
  • Playground Games will keep Forza Horizon 4 servers online after delisting
In yet another setback for game preservation, Forza Horizon 4, the open-world racing title from Playground Games, is set to be delisted from digital storefronts. The Microsoft-owned studio announced Tuesday that the game would no longer be available for purchase on Steam and Microsoft Store starting December 15, 2024. The move comes only six years after Forza Horizon 4 was released in October 2018.

Developer Playground Games, a part of Xbox Game Studios, said the game was being removed from online stores owing to licensing and agreements with its partners. From December 15, players won't be able to buy all versions of the game — Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate — and its additional content digitally.

Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted from Steam, Microsoft Store, Game Pass

In addition to Steam and Microsoft Store, Forza Horizon 4 will also be removed from Xbox Game Pass. Players who currently have access to the racing title via Game Pass will no longer be able to play the game once its digital presence is removed.

However, players who already own the game and its additional content, digitally or through a physical copy, will be able to download or install and access all offline, online, and multiplayer features. Playground Games confirmed the game's servers will remain online even after the delisting.

While the base game will be removed from storefronts later this year, its DLC has already met its fate. All downloadable content has been delisted from online stores from June 25. Players who already own the game's DLC can download the content and play it normally. Those who access Forza Horizon 4 via Xbox Game Pass and have purchased any DLC in the past, will receive a free game token for Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition starting June 25. This, however, only applies to players who have a full-paid active Game Pass subscription on June 25. These Game Tokens will be sent via the Xbox Message Center and, if unused, will expire on June 25, 2026.

Forza Horizon Festival Playlist changes

Ahead of the game's delisting, Playground is also bringing a few changes to the online Festival Playlist. Forza Horizon 4's final series, Series 77, which includes the last Festival Playlist for the game, will be live from July 25 through August 22, after which the playlist screen will become inaccessible.

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available on Steam, Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass. Playground Games is also offering a discount for the game, with a sale coming to the Xbox Store on July 14. On Steam, the Standard Edition of the game can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 259 for a limited time.

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4

  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Versatile driving options
  • Slick progression system
  • Seasons add variety
  • Bad
  • Loading times are long
  • UI and menus could be better
  • Missing key licences
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 4 review
Genre Racing
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 3+
Further reading: Forza Horizon 4, Steam, Microsoft Store, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Playground Games, Game Pass
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
Forza Horizon 4 to Be Delisted From Digital Storefronts, Xbox Game Pass in December
