CMF Phone 1 Specifications, India Pricing Tipped: Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP52 Rating

The CMF Phone 1 is said to be priced at the upper end of the budget segment.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 13:23 IST
CMF Phone 1 Specifications, India Pricing Tipped: Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP52 Rating

An official teaser shows the upcoming CMF Phone 1, alongside the Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2

  • The CMF Phone 1 is said to have an AMOLED 120Hz panel
  • It could offer only one user accessible rear camera
  • The device is expected to offer 33W wired charging support
CMF Phone 1 is turning out to be a very interesting device indeed, with Nothing themselves beginning to officially reveal more details about the smartphone, building up the hype until its official reveal on July 8. While we have seen some leaked renders of the device in the past, hinting at its replaceable back panels and more, there's a lot more at stake here given that the phone also seems to have a manual rotating wheel/dial around a corner along withreplaceable customisable rear panels. While a lot of it will remain a mystery until the official launch, there's now a new leak that suggests a ton of information about the phone's specifications and price in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar took to X (formerly Twitter) and put out two posts leaking not just the core specifications of the device but an important detail related to its design as well. The tipster also leaked the Phone 1's price tags for India which is said to be Rs. 15,999 and 17,999 after discounts for the two available variants. Simply put, we expect CMF Phone 1 to be priced from Rs. 20,000 onwards, which would still make for an interesting price point given its rather interesting-looking design. The phone is also tipped to offer a basic IP52 certification against dust and water.

As for its specifications, the smartphone is said to be available with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in two RAM and storage variants. The base model is tipped to offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and the second variant could get 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is tipped to support up to 2TB of storage expansion via microSD.

The CMF Phone 1 is said to have 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate and a typical brightness of 800 nits. The phone is tipped to offer an in-display fingerprint reader and run Android 14 out of the box. The tipster has even shared the company's software commitment, which is said to be at 2 years of software and 3 years of security updates.

As per the tipster, the phone will offer a 50-megapixel primary rear camera which will be accompanied by a depth sensor. The primary camera is said to not offer OIS (only EIS) but will offer 4K video recording at 30fps. For selfies, the CMF Phone is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Nothing's CMF Phone 1 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 33W wired fast charging.

The CMF Phone 1 is set to be unveiled on July 8, 2024 alongside the new CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
eRupee Sees Drop in Activity as Banks Pull Back on Promotion Efforts: Report

CMF Phone 1 Specifications, India Pricing Tipped: Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP52 Rating
