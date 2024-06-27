CMF Phone 1 is turning out to be a very interesting device indeed, with Nothing themselves beginning to officially reveal more details about the smartphone, building up the hype until its official reveal on July 8. While we have seen some leaked renders of the device in the past, hinting at its replaceable back panels and more, there's a lot more at stake here given that the phone also seems to have a manual rotating wheel/dial around a corner along withreplaceable customisable rear panels. While a lot of it will remain a mystery until the official launch, there's now a new leak that suggests a ton of information about the phone's specifications and price in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar took to X (formerly Twitter) and put out two posts leaking not just the core specifications of the device but an important detail related to its design as well. The tipster also leaked the Phone 1's price tags for India which is said to be Rs. 15,999 and 17,999 after discounts for the two available variants. Simply put, we expect CMF Phone 1 to be priced from Rs. 20,000 onwards, which would still make for an interesting price point given its rather interesting-looking design. The phone is also tipped to offer a basic IP52 certification against dust and water.

CMF Phone 1



- 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

- 50MP + depth sensor

- 16MP selfie

- in-display FP

- 6/128GB , 8/128GB

- 2TB expandable via microSD

- 5,000mAh battery, 33W charging

- Android 14



Pricing:

Rs 15,999 & Rs 17,999 (discounted)



Thoughts on this? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 26, 2024

As for its specifications, the smartphone is said to be available with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in two RAM and storage variants. The base model is tipped to offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and the second variant could get 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is tipped to support up to 2TB of storage expansion via microSD.

The CMF Phone 1 is said to have 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate and a typical brightness of 800 nits. The phone is tipped to offer an in-display fingerprint reader and run Android 14 out of the box. The tipster has even shared the company's software commitment, which is said to be at 2 years of software and 3 years of security updates.

CMF Phone 1 additional details



Display:

- LTPS panel (30-120Hz)

- Typical brightness: 800 nits, 2000 nits peak

- Bezel like Phone 1



Camera:

- 4K 30fps support

- No OIS (EIS only)

- AI vivid mode

- Sony sensor



- IP52 rating

- 2+3 years software cycle

- Mono speaker



Thoughts? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 27, 2024

As per the tipster, the phone will offer a 50-megapixel primary rear camera which will be accompanied by a depth sensor. The primary camera is said to not offer OIS (only EIS) but will offer 4K video recording at 30fps. For selfies, the CMF Phone is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Nothing's CMF Phone 1 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 33W wired fast charging.

The CMF Phone 1 is set to be unveiled on July 8, 2024 alongside the new CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

