The upcoming expansion for Forza Horizon 5 is now up for pre-order on Steam and Xbox storefronts.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2023 18:36 IST
Photo Credit: Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 5

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion launched in July last year
  • Events will be split across Dirt and Offroad, Night Rally, Asphalt Rally
  • It will also be available for standalone purchase for Rs. 1,299

Forza Horizon 5 raced to success and acclaim when it launched in November 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X consoles. Playground Games followed up with the Hot Wheels expansion in July last year. Now, the developers have announced the game's second major expansion, Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure. In a livestream early Friday, Playground Games revealed that the Rally Adventure expansion will be available March 29 across Xbox consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Cloud Gaming (Beta). The expansion will bring a new “rally experience” to Forza Horizon, introducing three different rally teams to race across six biomes that form the new Sierra Nueva region.

According to the developers, Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure will feature the largest number of events in any Forza Horizon expansion. Just like Hot Wheels, the upcoming expansion will be a paid expansion and will be included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle. The Rally Adventure expansion will also be available as a standalone purchase priced at Rs. 1,299.

With the new expansion, Forza Horizon 5 will head to a dusty new location, Sierra Nueva. Familiar characters from the main game lead three different rally teams across Dirt and Offroad, Night Rally, and Asphalt Rally events. Once players sign on for a team, they will compete in eight races, before a showdown event with the leader.

The expansion will also introduce 10 new off-road vehicles, new music for the soundtrack, and rally-specific vehicle parts for customisation.

The events themselves will include timed point-to-point Horizon Rally stages and traditional multi-car Horizon Races, Playground Games said in a blog. True to the rally experience, races in the new expansion will feature navigator callouts. New rally-specific HUD elements will also be included. While it won't be a hardcore rally experience, the Rally Adventure expansion will bring certain changes to make rallying feel more authentic.

The Forza Horizon:5 Rally Adventure expansion is available for pre-order on both Steam and Xbox storefronts. It arrives March 29 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
