Xiaomi India posted a teaser video on social media platforms that likely hints at a new smartphone launch in the near future. In the videos, the Chinese smartphone brand highlighted “Cinematic Vision”, with the letters ‘Ci' and ‘Vi' marked in red, likely referring to the Civi series. The Civi lineup has so far not been introduced in the country. Notably, the Civi 4 Pro is the latest handset of the series that was launched in China in March 2024. A recently report had claimed that the Civi 4 Pro might debut in India under the Xiaomi 14 SE moniker.

In a 24-second-long video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Xiaomi India took a dig at Apple's recent ‘Crush' ad where a hydraulic press crushes various musical instruments and art products, only to reveal the new M4-powered iPad Pro. Xiaomi's video starts similarly, but as the hydraulic press moves downwards, it breaks down and the screen is filled with the “Cinematic Vision” text, followed by a “coming soon” text. Since the first two letters of both words were shown in red font, it is being speculated that the teaser is for a Civi series smartphone.

Recently, Gadgets 360 spoke with Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India, who confirmed to us that the company is planning to introduce a smartphone in the Rs. 50,000 range. This is likely as the Chinese brand does not have a smartphone in this segment in India. “I don't think there is anyone who does a great Rs. 50,000 smartphone. And this is where we actually wanted to do the whole Xiaomi thing that we normally do and see if we can bring in a device that does justice,” Sharma told Gadgets 360.

In March 2024, Xiaomi launched the Civi 4 Pro in China, making it the latest Civi series smartphone. It features a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a Leica-branded triple rear camera module. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery along with a 67W wired fast charging solution.

An earlier report claimed that the company might introduce the Civi 4 Pro in the country under the moniker Xiaomi 14 SE. An older report has also claimed that the smartphone could be dubbed Xiaomi 14 Civi. No launch dates are known for the smartphone.