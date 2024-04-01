Technology News
GTA 5 Could Unofficially Be Ported to Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux, Leak Shows

The new development reportedly comes as a result of the leak of the GTA 5 source code back in December last year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 April 2024 12:05 IST
GTA 5 Could Unofficially Be Ported to Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux, Leak Shows

Photo Credit: Take-Two Interactive

Grand Theft Auto 5 released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013

Highlights
  • GTA 6 is set for launch sometime in 2025
  • GTA 5 has sold over 195 million copies as of February 2024
  • Rockstar Games released an enhanced version of GTA 5 in 2022
Grand Theft Auto 5 has enjoyed a long-lasting life on multiple platforms since its release in 2013. Fuelled by the popularity of GTA Online, GTA 5 continues to attract players on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC. Ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 next year, however, GTA 5 could be available to more players on mobile and Nintendo Switch platforms, but not officially. Third party developers are reportedly working on Android, Linux and Nintendo Switch ports of the game.

GTA Focal (@GTAFocal), a Grand Theft Auto news portal, claimed in an X post last week that a group of modders were trying to port GTA 5 to the Nintendo Switch, Linux and Android. The new development reportedly comes as a result of the leak of the GTA 5 source code back in December last year.

“A group of modders are trying to port GTA 5 to the Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android thanks to the source code leak from December,” the post said. Accompanying video and screenshot with the post showed GTA 5 loading screen with error messages on Nintendo Switch and Android. The leak suggests that the port is not yet fully functional on the platforms.

The efforts to bring GTA 5 on Android and Nintendo Switch are helmed by modders and third-party developers. Rockstar Games has not announced any ports for GTA 5 on these platforms. The developer released an "Expanded & Enhanced" version of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2022, featuring improvements to visuals and performance on current-gen consoles.

In December 2023, Rockstar Games was hit with a hack that leaked the whole source code for GTA 5. The leaks also included GTA 6 codes and files from a rumoured sequel to the company's 2006 game, Bully.

As of February 2024, GTA 5 has sold over 195 million copies worldwide. Initially launched on PS3 and Xbox 360, the game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Its much-awaited sequel, GTA 6, received a reveal trailer in December last year and is confirmed to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Major Design Changes, Could Get Notch, Action Button, More

