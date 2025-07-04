Technology News
Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Know Price, Feature and Specification here

Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE will come with Zeiss-backed rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2025 15:48 IST
Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Know Price, Feature and Specification here

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE will be available via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 FE will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  • The phone is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings
  • The Vivo X Fold 5 will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging
Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch in India on July 14. These handsets have already been introduced in June in China and Taiwan, respectively. The company has revealed several key features of the upcoming Indian variants, including Zeiss-tuned rear camera units. The Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE models will pack 6,000mAh and 6,500mAh batteries, respectively. The smartphones will be available via the official website and Flipkart. A tipster has now shared the possible pricing details for these phones in the Indian market.

Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the possible prices for the upcoming Vivo handsets in India. The 12GB+256GB variant of the Vivo X200 FE is expected to be priced in the country at Rs. 54,999, while the higher 16GB+512GB configuration may cost Rs. 59,999. 

On the other hand, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to be available in a single 16GB+512GB option. It could be priced at Rs. 1,49,999 in India, according to the tipster. 

Both Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14 at 12pm IST. They will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo website. The foldable smartphone will be sold in a Titanium Grey shade, and it could be offered in a white colour option. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 FE will come in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey shades.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to arrive in India with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

The Indian version of the Vivo X200 FE is promised to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and a 6.31-inch AMOLED display. It will measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh about 186g. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

For optics, the Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X200 FE will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Comments

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Ahead of July 9 Launch
Android 16’s Live Updates to Show Active Navigation, Ongoing Phone Calls, and More on Lock Screen

Latest Tech News »