Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch in India on July 14. These handsets have already been introduced in June in China and Taiwan, respectively. The company has revealed several key features of the upcoming Indian variants, including Zeiss-tuned rear camera units. The Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE models will pack 6,000mAh and 6,500mAh batteries, respectively. The smartphones will be available via the official website and Flipkart. A tipster has now shared the possible pricing details for these phones in the Indian market.

Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the possible prices for the upcoming Vivo handsets in India. The 12GB+256GB variant of the Vivo X200 FE is expected to be priced in the country at Rs. 54,999, while the higher 16GB+512GB configuration may cost Rs. 59,999.

On the other hand, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to be available in a single 16GB+512GB option. It could be priced at Rs. 1,49,999 in India, according to the tipster.

Both Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14 at 12pm IST. They will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo website. The foldable smartphone will be sold in a Titanium Grey shade, and it could be offered in a white colour option. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 FE will come in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey shades.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to arrive in India with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

The Indian version of the Vivo X200 FE is promised to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and a 6.31-inch AMOLED display. It will measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh about 186g. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

For optics, the Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X200 FE will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.