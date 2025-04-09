Astro Bot, Sony's first-party action-adventure platformer, swept the Bafta Games Awards 2025, winning five prizes on the night, including the coveted top honour of Best Game. The PS5 exclusive also won in Animation, Audio Achievement, Family and Game Design categories. In a successful night for PlayStation, Sony's live service shooter Helldivers 2 also took home two awards for Multiplayer and Music.

Indie psychological horror title Still Wakes the Deep also emerged a big winner on the night, bagging three awards, including New Intellectual Property and honours for performers in both leading and supporting categories. Balatro, the breakout indie hit from 2024, won in the Debut Game category.

Astro Bot, which swept most year-end awards nights and was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, fought off stiff competition from roguelite deckbuilder Balatro, action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong, PvE shooter Helldivers 2, action-adventure title The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and comedy adventure title Thank Goodness You're Here!

Metaphor: ReFantazio, one of 2024's highest rated games, won in the Narrative category, while Xbox and PC exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 took home the award for Technical Achievement.

Here's the full list of winners from the 21st BAFTA Games Awards:

Animation

WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/ Activision

Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment

Artistic Achievement

WINNER – Neva – Nomada Studio/ Devolver Digital

Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science

Harold Halibut – Slow Bros.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode

Audio Achievement

WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode

Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode

Best Game

WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack

Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science

Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Nintendo EPD, Grezzo/ Nintendo

Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.

British Game

WINNER – Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.

A Highland Song – Inkle

Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Paper Trail – Newfangled Games

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode

Debut Game

WINNER – Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack

Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode

Pacific Drive – Ironwood Studios/ Kepler Interactive

The Plucky Squire – All Possible Futures/ Devolver Digital

Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Surgent Studios/ Electronic Arts

Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.

Evolving Game

WINNER – Vampire Survivors – Poncle

Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Square Enix

No Man's Sky – Hello Games

Sea of Thieves – Rare/ Xbox Game Studios

World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment

Family

WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Cat Quest III – The Gentlebros/ Kepler Interactive

Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Little Kitty, Big City – Double Dagger Studio

The Plucky Squire – All Possible Futures/ Devolver Digital

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Cube/ Nintendo

Bafta Fellowship

Yoko Shimomura (composer)

Game Beyond Entertainment

WINNER – Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Surgent Studios/ Electronic Arts

Botany Manor – Balloon Studios/ Whitethorn Games

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) – Popcannibal

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Tetris Forever – Digital Eclipse

Vampire Therapist – Little Bat Games

Game Design

WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode

Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack

Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Nintendo EPD, Grezzo/ Nintendo

Tactical Breach Wizards – Suspicious Developments

Multiplayer

WINNER – Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/ Activision

Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Cube/ Nintendo

Tekken 8 – Bandai Namco Studios, Arica/ Bandai Namco Entertainment

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment

Music

WINNER – Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Square Enix

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

Narrative

WINNER – Metaphor: ReFantazio – Atlus/ Sega

Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – BioWare/ Electronic Arts

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Square Enix

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode

New Intellectual Property

WINNER – Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode

Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode

Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack

Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Atlus/ Sega

Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.

Performer in a Leading Role

WINNER – Alec Newman – Still Wakes the Deep

Humberly Gonzales – Star Wars Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald – Indika

Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Y'lan Noel – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performer in a Supporting Role

WINNER – Karen Dunbar – Still Wakes the Deep

Abbi Greenland, Helen Goalen – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Aldis Amah Hamilton – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Jon Blyth – Thank Goodness You're Here!

Matt Berry – Thank Goodness You're Here!

Michael Abubakar – Still Wakes the Deep

Technical Achievement

WINNER – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios

Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/ Activision

Tiny Glade – Pounce Light

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment