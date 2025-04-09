Photo Credit: Sony/ Team Asobi
Astro Bot, Sony's first-party action-adventure platformer, swept the Bafta Games Awards 2025, winning five prizes on the night, including the coveted top honour of Best Game. The PS5 exclusive also won in Animation, Audio Achievement, Family and Game Design categories. In a successful night for PlayStation, Sony's live service shooter Helldivers 2 also took home two awards for Multiplayer and Music.
Indie psychological horror title Still Wakes the Deep also emerged a big winner on the night, bagging three awards, including New Intellectual Property and honours for performers in both leading and supporting categories. Balatro, the breakout indie hit from 2024, won in the Debut Game category.
Astro Bot, which swept most year-end awards nights and was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, fought off stiff competition from roguelite deckbuilder Balatro, action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong, PvE shooter Helldivers 2, action-adventure title The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and comedy adventure title Thank Goodness You're Here!
Metaphor: ReFantazio, one of 2024's highest rated games, won in the Narrative category, while Xbox and PC exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 took home the award for Technical Achievement.
Here's the full list of winners from the 21st BAFTA Games Awards:
WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/ Activision
Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment
WINNER – Neva – Nomada Studio/ Devolver Digital
Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science
Harold Halibut – Slow Bros.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode
WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode
Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft
Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode
WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack
Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science
Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Nintendo EPD, Grezzo/ Nintendo
Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.
WINNER – Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.
A Highland Song – Inkle
Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Paper Trail – Newfangled Games
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode
WINNER – Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack
Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode
Pacific Drive – Ironwood Studios/ Kepler Interactive
The Plucky Squire – All Possible Futures/ Devolver Digital
Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Surgent Studios/ Electronic Arts
Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.
WINNER – Vampire Survivors – Poncle
Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment
Final Fantasy XIV Online – Square Enix
No Man's Sky – Hello Games
Sea of Thieves – Rare/ Xbox Game Studios
World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment
WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Cat Quest III – The Gentlebros/ Kepler Interactive
Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Little Kitty, Big City – Double Dagger Studio
The Plucky Squire – All Possible Futures/ Devolver Digital
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Cube/ Nintendo
Yoko Shimomura (composer)
WINNER – Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Surgent Studios/ Electronic Arts
Botany Manor – Balloon Studios/ Whitethorn Games
Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) – Popcannibal
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Tetris Forever – Digital Eclipse
Vampire Therapist – Little Bat Games
WINNER – Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode
Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack
Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Nintendo EPD, Grezzo/ Nintendo
Tactical Breach Wizards – Suspicious Developments
WINNER – Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/ Activision
Lego Horizon Adventures – Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Cube/ Nintendo
Tekken 8 – Bandai Namco Studios, Arica/ Bandai Namco Entertainment
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment
WINNER – Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Square Enix
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft
WINNER – Metaphor: ReFantazio – Atlus/ Sega
Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science
Dragon Age: The Veilguard – BioWare/ Electronic Arts
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Square Enix
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode
WINNER – Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/ Secret Mode
Animal Well – Shared Memory/ Bigmode
Balatro – LocalThunk/ Playstack
Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science
Metaphor: ReFantazio – Atlus/ Sega
Thank Goodness You're Here! – Coal Supper/ Panic Inc.
WINNER – Alec Newman – Still Wakes the Deep
Humberly Gonzales – Star Wars Outlaws
Isabella Inchbald – Indika
Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Y'lan Noel – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
WINNER – Karen Dunbar – Still Wakes the Deep
Abbi Greenland, Helen Goalen – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Aldis Amah Hamilton – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Jon Blyth – Thank Goodness You're Here!
Matt Berry – Thank Goodness You're Here!
Michael Abubakar – Still Wakes the Deep
WINNER – Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios
Astro Bot – Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/ Activision
Tiny Glade – Pounce Light
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment
