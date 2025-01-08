Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Working on Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Movies; Ghost of Tsushima to Get Anime Adaptation

Sony Working on Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Movies; Ghost of Tsushima to Get Anime Adaptation

A Netflix series based on Horizon Zero Dawn was reported to be in the works.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 12:54 IST
Sony Working on Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Movies; Ghost of Tsushima to Get Anime Adaptation

Photo Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 launched in February 2024 on PC and PS5

Highlights
  • Sony Pictures is working on a film adaptation of Helldivers 2
  • Ghost of Tsushima anime adaptation will see a 2027 release
  • Horizon Zero Dawn movie will explore the origin story of Aloy
Advertisement

Sony made a host of announcements at its Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The company confirmed that it will continue building on its movie and series adaptation plans for its popular gaming titles following the success of The Last of Us, Gran Turismo, Twisted Metal, and Uncharted. The new adaptations will include games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Helldivers 2 and more. Notably, a God of War live-action series adaptation is officially in the works with Amazon's Prime Video.

Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima Adaptations

PlayStation Productions Head Asad Qizilbash and Screen Gems President Ashley Brucks announced during Sony's CES 2025 press conference Sony Pictures is working on a film adaptation of Helldivers 2. The game became the fastest-selling PlayStation title with 12 million units sold in the first 12 weeks since release.

The Sony executives added that Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are in the early development stages of a Horizon Zero Dawn movie. It is said to explore the origin story of the protagonist, Aloy, in a post-apocalyptic world. No filmmakers or cast for the adaptations have been confirmed yet.

In the same press conference, Aniplex President Atsuhiro Iwakami and Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini revealed that the two firms are teaming up to develop an anime series based on Ghost of Tsushima. The anime is slated to release in 2027. The game is set on Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s and follows Jin Sakai, the last samurai warrior on the island, as he fights the invaders.

Previously, a Netflix series based on Horizon Zero Dawn was reported to be in the works. The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman was roped in to write the show. The project was shelved in July 2024 following several misconduct allegations against Blackman. 

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and engaging gameplay
  • Tongue-in-cheek tone
  • Explosive weapons
  • Simple, effective mission structure
  • Diverse environments
  • Fair pricing
  • Bad
  • Server issues
  • Jumping into online matches can take time
  • Needs more diverse missions
Read detailed Playstation Helldivers 2 review
Genre Shoot 'em up
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun combat
  • Great story
  • Fantastic world to explore
  • Meaningful conversation system
  • Well-realised NPCs
  • Bad
  • Lack of a ?lock-on? system in melee combat is puzzling
  • Inventory management could be better
Read detailed Sony Horizon Zero Dawn review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Cinematic flourishes
  • Gorgeous environment
  • Fantastic soundtrack
  • Strives for authenticity
  • Strategic, fun combat
  • Bad
  • Narrative, storytelling too classical
  • No guilt after ?dishonourable' kills
  • Too much padding
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Tsushima review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Helldivers 2, PS5, Sony, Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Pictures, CES 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 Tipped to Launch Alongside iOS 18.3

Related Stories

Sony Working on Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Movies; Ghost of Tsushima to Get Anime Adaptation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  2. Ultrahuman Rare Debuts as a Luxury Smart Ring Crafted from Gold, Platinum
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Amazon Launches Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock With Alexa
  5. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  7. Nvidia's New Llama Nemotron LLMs Can Build and Deploy AI Agents
  8. Samsung'sÂ Tri-Fold Handset Could Launch This Year With High Price Tag
  9. Asus TUF Gaming A18 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Unveiled
  10. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI Laptop Unveiled at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces AI-Focused Strategic Partnerships With Government, Major Enterprises
  2. Asus TUF Gaming A18 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Unveiled at CES 2025
  3. SpaceX Starship’s 7th Test Flight on January 10: Starlink Simulators, Super Heavy Boosters, and More
  4. Lenovo Legion Go S Announced Alongside Next-Generation Legion Go 2 Prototype at CES 2025
  5. Meta Shelves Fact-Checking Program in US, Adopts X-Like ‘Community Notes’ Model
  6. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $102,000, Altcoins Face Losses Amid Market Volatility
  7. Ancient Migration Shaped Yemen's Unique Genetic Makeup, Finds New Study
  8. Sony Working on Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Movies; Ghost of Tsushima to Get Anime Adaptation
  9. Samsung Said to Launch Tri-Folding Phone in 2025; Could Cost More Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
  10. Nvidia Introduces Llama Nemotron Open-Source LLMs to Build and Deploy AI Agents at CES 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »