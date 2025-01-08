Sony made a host of announcements at its Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The company confirmed that it will continue building on its movie and series adaptation plans for its popular gaming titles following the success of The Last of Us, Gran Turismo, Twisted Metal, and Uncharted. The new adaptations will include games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Helldivers 2 and more. Notably, a God of War live-action series adaptation is officially in the works with Amazon's Prime Video.

Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima Adaptations

PlayStation Productions Head Asad Qizilbash and Screen Gems President Ashley Brucks announced during Sony's CES 2025 press conference Sony Pictures is working on a film adaptation of Helldivers 2. The game became the fastest-selling PlayStation title with 12 million units sold in the first 12 weeks since release.

The Sony executives added that Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are in the early development stages of a Horizon Zero Dawn movie. It is said to explore the origin story of the protagonist, Aloy, in a post-apocalyptic world. No filmmakers or cast for the adaptations have been confirmed yet.

In the same press conference, Aniplex President Atsuhiro Iwakami and Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini revealed that the two firms are teaming up to develop an anime series based on Ghost of Tsushima. The anime is slated to release in 2027. The game is set on Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s and follows Jin Sakai, the last samurai warrior on the island, as he fights the invaders.

Previously, a Netflix series based on Horizon Zero Dawn was reported to be in the works. The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman was roped in to write the show. The project was shelved in July 2024 following several misconduct allegations against Blackman.