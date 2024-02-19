Xiaomi 14 India launch date has been officially confirmed. The Chinese manufacturer confirmed the launch date via a post on X. Previously, the company had teased its Leica partnership on the official Xiaomi India X page. The Xiaomi 14 series is also scheduled to launch globally on February 25 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Xiaomi originally unveiled the handsets in China last year in October. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also confirmed to launch in China on February 22.

In a post on X, Xiaomi India confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 will launch in India on March 7. India will most likely get the phone a couple of weeks after its global launch, and several months after it was revealed in China. As per the teaser shared by Xiaomi, it appears that India may only get the vanilla Xiaomi 14. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Pro may not launch in India.

Lighting up a path for the coming legend.🌟 #Xiaomi14 is ready to capture all the illuminating moments. Stay tuned! #XiaomixLeica pic.twitter.com/BRYufAC8D6 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 19, 2024

The Xiaomi 14, in China, is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and gets a 6.36-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant is also expected to carry similar specifications. It is likely to get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In the camera department, which is co-engineered with Leica, the Xiaomi 14 in China offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a Summilux lens. There's also a 50-megapixel telephoto cameras and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. The handset also boasts an IP68 rating. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Earlier today, Xiaomi also confirmed that it will be unveiling the Xiaomi 14 Ultra later this week in China. The Ultra variant will get a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and Leica Summilux optical lens. It is also confirmed to offer dual telephoto cameras that will use 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors.

