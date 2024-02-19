Technology News

Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed to Launch in India on March 7

India may only get the vanilla Xiaomi 14 as per the official teaser.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 14:41 IST
Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed to Launch in India on March 7

Xiaomi 14 will get a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The phone is expected to offer 90W fast charging
  • The Xiaomi 14 in China features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
Xiaomi 14 India launch date has been officially confirmed. The Chinese manufacturer confirmed the launch date via a post on X. Previously, the company had teased its Leica partnership on the official Xiaomi India X page. The Xiaomi 14 series is also scheduled to launch globally on February 25 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Xiaomi originally unveiled the handsets in China last year in October. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also confirmed to launch in China on February 22.

In a post on X, Xiaomi India confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 will launch in India on March 7. India will most likely get the phone a couple of weeks after its global launch, and several months after it was revealed in China. As per the teaser shared by Xiaomi, it appears that India may only get the vanilla Xiaomi 14. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Pro may not launch in India.

Lighting up a path for the coming legend.🌟 #Xiaomi14 is ready to capture all the illuminating moments.

Stay tuned! #XiaomixLeica pic.twitter.com/BRYufAC8D6

— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 19, 2024

The Xiaomi 14, in China, is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and gets a 6.36-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant is also expected to carry similar specifications. It is likely to get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In the camera department, which is co-engineered with Leica, the Xiaomi 14 in China offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a Summilux lens. There's also a 50-megapixel telephoto cameras and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. The handset also boasts an IP68 rating. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Earlier today, Xiaomi also confirmed that it will be unveiling the Xiaomi 14 Ultra later this week in China. The Ultra variant will get a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and Leica Summilux optical lens. It is also confirmed to offer dual telephoto cameras that will use 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 India launch, Xiaomi 14 Specifications
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be Delayed to Early 2025, Console Maker Tells Game Publishers

