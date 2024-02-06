2024 is off to a flying start when it comes to games, with major titles like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Tekken 8 releasing in January. February, too, promises a host of new launches across different genres from big-name developers like Rocksteady Studios, Square Enix, and Ubisoft. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League kicks off this month, bringing players back into the beloved Arkham universe, albeit with a live service twist. While previous Batman Arkham games were narrative-focussed single player titles, Suicide Squad is co-op looter shooter with colour-coded guns, content drops, and microtransactions.

February will also see a bunch of remasters and remakes of popular older games launching on modern hardware. Persona 3 Reload, a remake of 2006's Persona 3, released on February 2 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, while Tomb Raider I–III Remastered, a remaster of the original Tomb Raider games from Core Design, arrives February 14. Then there's Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a remake of 2004's puzzle platformer for the Nintendo Switch, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake, which brings 2013's acclaimed adventure title in an enhanced package.

Perhaps the month's biggest release is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second title in the remake trilogy for the 1997 classic, Final Fantasy VII. Square Enix's action-RPG, which will attempt to retell (and perhaps re-interpret) the beloved story of the original game, arrives February 29 on the PS5. From RPGs to online shooters, February features a diverse lineup of games. Here are our picks for the biggest titles releasing this month on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

When: February 2

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Rocksteady Studios — makers of the popular Batman Arkham series — is back with a new title that is now available to download and play. You'll be dropped into a dystopian Metropolis that has been taken over by Brainiac, while its residents are living in fear of the Justice League. Your mission? Eliminating the Justice League while playing Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features both short range melee combat and guns — lots of guns. You'll also be able to explore Metropolis — or what's left of it — as you hunt down the former guardians of the city. The game will offer a single player mode that lets you swap different characters, or a co-op mode with three other players online.

Persona 3 Reload

When: February 2

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Broadly, Persona 3 Reload stays true to its roots. The fundamental narrative events, characters, and settings are all present in the remake. By day you are a sprightly school student and by night you are battling unearthly entities.

Every night, colossal Shadows wander, ordinary people become coffins, and the local school changes into Tartarus, a structure of unimaginable dimensions. The Specialised Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES) is the only group of students who are conscious of the Dark Hour and use their abilities, known as Personas, to keep unwary civilians safe.

Persona 3 Reload also sees a visual overhaul, including an improved map and advanced graphics. This translates to areas and layouts of Tarturus seeing redesign. You will get more dorm activities and extended Link Episodes, as well. Players will also be able to engage in new battle mechanics like Theurgy, where everyone has a gauge, which when filled (by fulfilling specific tasks) enables them to launch a damaging strike. The classic All Out Attack also makes a comeback.

Foamstars

When: February 6

Where: PS4, PS5

Square Enix's Splatoon-inspired 4v4 online party shooter arrives on PS4 and PS5 as a day-one launch title on PS Plus. The game leads February's PS Plus monthly free games lineup and features quirky characters battling one another in soaped-up arenas. Foamstars will bring three PvP modes — Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party, across three different maps.

The game will also include a PvE mode called Missions, which can be played both solo and co-op. Foamstars is also confirmed to receive post-launch content like additional maps, characters and more over the next year. The game will be available to download at no extra cost for PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers, starting February 6.

Helldivers 2

When: February 8

Where: PC, PS5

It is what you expect it to be - an intergalactic adrenaline surge where the cosmos is your playground where you are meant to be fighting to protect a cocktail of freedom and liberty. Helldivers 2 is building higher stakes with nastier enemies and cinematic explosions.

Trailers have shown us that before missions in Helldivers 2, a third-person shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, you'll be able to customise your soldier's ammo based on the types of enemies you'll be fighting, including armour-penetrating rounds. This could be paired with heavy or light armour, with the latter being better for movement.

Helldivers 2 promises an engaging narrative that develops as you travel through the galaxies. Discover the wonders of unknown planets, meet strange alien races, and battle colossal enemies who will put your abilities and camaraderie to the ultimate test. The game also offers diverse landscapes for you to traverse - from lush alien jungles to barren ice planets, each mission promises to be a visually spectacular journey.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

When: February 13

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Developer Don't Nod is known for its unique approach and story-driven games, but Banishers adds action to the mix. The action RPG is the studio's attempt to build a dark, scary, and yet engaging narrative and players will find themselves experiencing all these elements right from the get-go. Set in 1965 in North America, you play the game as a ghost-hunting couple, who are trying to keep the spirits away from entering the realm of the living. In your quest, you will be able to use both the weaponry of the living and the abilities of spirits, making it much more fun to fend off enemies. The game promises a good mix of both melee combat as well as environment-based puzzles.

The heart of the game, however, is in the storyline. Banishers gives you ample opportunity to make choices in the game, which will influence and impact the outcome of the ending. There is a very personal objective that you can fight for, or you can be the hero and focus on the greater good.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

When: February 14

Where: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

If you missed the original Tomb Raider games that were released between 1996 and 1998, the upcoming remastered versions of all three games is the best opportunity to step into the shoes of archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft on the search for ancient artefacts while you get chased down by dinosaurs or dodge sneaky traps along your path.

Developer Aspyr has also added some helpful new features over the original titles, including health bars when you're battling bosses, a photo mode that was added to more modern titles, and the ability to switch control schemes. You can choose between the original graphics and an improved version — extra nostalgia points if you pick the former with its polygon look — while playing all three games along with all expansions and secret levels.

Skull and Bones

When: February 16

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Ubisoft's seafaring and plundering tale of pirates is likely to be filled with excitement. You start the game in the Indian Ocean during the golden age of piracy as an outcast caught in a shipwreck. But as you relentlessly move forward, you get the opportunity to captain ships, take part in naval combat, and build your empire. Skulls and Bones also give you a free hand to customise your pirate ship. You can pick and choose from different ship classes, select specific strengths and weaknesses to suit your playstyle, and then use the cosmetic options to make it look the way you want. The game also lets you pick the perfect pet to accompany you on your adventures.

A large part of the game is naval combat in PvE scenarios, however, there are ways to initiate PvP battles as well. If you have enjoyed the naval missions in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Rogue, then this will be right up your alley. Interestingly, Skulls and Bones was originally planned as an expansion of Black Flag. Additionally, portions of the game let you explore the lands as you come across settlements, outposts, production sites and more.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

When: February 16

Where: Nintendo Switch

Twenty years after it was first released, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is back on Nintendo's portable console. You'll be able to witness Donkey Kong steal all the Mini-Mario toys from the popular plumber's factory, plunging you into the game. As this is a remake, it has far better graphics than the original game, along with new animated cutscenes.

You can also take advantage of new bonus levels that you can harvest for additional lives. There's a new timer-less casual mode that lets you tackle the levels without breaking a sweat. That might just come in handy as you make your way across Nintendo's eight worlds, leading up to the eventual rescue of the stolen toys and an inevitable battle with Donkey Kong.

Nightingale

When: February 22

Where: PC

An inexplicable event called 'the Pale' has blanketed Earth, plunging all it touches into a state of inertia. Nightingale, the sole remaining human city, is isolated by the magical portals leading to its malfunction. The entire network of portals and Fae realms are in disarray, flinging human Realm Walkers, including yourself, into a chaotic whirlwind. Welcome to the newest adventure RPG from Inflexion Games.

Nightingale introduces us to a magical and mesmerising world where you'll soar through moonlit skies as a realm walker, weaving between ancient trees and mystical landscapes, all while navigating perilous terrains and overcoming different challenges. It weaves a tapestry of characters drawn from history, literature, and folklore, making it a delightful treasure trove for buffs. The game blends Fae enchantment, magic, and Victorian influences reminiscent of the fantastical side of steampunk, with a sci-fi flair.

Puck, your Shakespearean Fae-inspired companion, not only accompanies you on your journey but also educates you about the intricacies of the world. He sets you on small quests that unveil the game's narrative gradually. Though the overarching story may seem inconsequential in the grand scheme, it serves as a captivating entry point into Nightingale's enchanting world.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

When: February 28

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake was announced at the Game Awards 2023 by Josef Fares, the popular video game designer and director. The original, which came out in 2013, quickly became a beloved title and has been a regular mention whenever narrative-based games and game art are discussed. Said to remain faithful to the original game, the remake will retell the story of Naiee and Naia, the two brothers who set out on an adventure to find medicine for their father's illness. The journey is emotionally charged and awe-inspiring as the protagonists meet fascinating characters such as orcs, trolls, and a monstrous spider.

The game is being entirely rebuilt on Unreal Engine 5 and showcases stunning animation and game mechanics, but will retain the soulful storyline. The action-adventure title will be a single-player game where you have to control both brothers simultaneously to navigate through tricky puzzles. This time, publisher 505 Games has also added a local co-op mode that allows two players to control one brother each. But we must warn you, this game will test both your brain and your heart.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

When: February 29

Where: PS5

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues the story of Final Fantasy VII Remake, putting players in the shoes of Cloud Strife and his allies as they take on the silver haired Sephiroth. While the game is the second title in the remake trilogy for the original classic, Square Enix has hinted that there could be new narrative beats that are likely to surprise fans of the series.

The game features real-time action and RPG systems, with a focus on exploration. And, of course, Chocobos returns to help players discover the game world. The game, just like the predecessor, will reimagine the story of the original Final Fantasy VII, playing around with the timeline to throw a few surprises.

