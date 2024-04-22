Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the acclaimed action-adventure title that launched exclusively on PC and PlayStation consoles in 2021, seems to be finally making its way to Xbox. While there's been no official announcement from developers Ember Lab or Microsoft, the game has seemingly been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB, in the US for Xbox Series consoles. Kena: Bridge of Spirits initially launched as a timed exclusive on PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store on PC.

X user Klobrille (@klobrille), who covers Xbox-related news, spotted an ESRB listing for Kena: Bridge of Spirits for Xbox Series S/X consoles last week. According to the ESRB website, the game has been rated T for Teen on Xbox platforms. The listing comes with a rating summary that details a few gameplay elements.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Deluxe Edition) has received an ESRB rating for an Xbox Series X|S version.https://t.co/vMayIekw6p pic.twitter.com/IV4zZFP9sX — Klobrille (@klobrille) April 19, 2024

An ESRB rating suggests that the action-adventure title could be close to release on Xbox platforms. As the rating mentions ‘Xbox Series' as supported platform, it's unclear if the game would release on Xbox One.

Xbox parent Microsoft and Kena: Bridge of Spirits maker Ember Lab have not yet confirmed the game's release on Xbox Series S/X. There's no concrete Xbox release date for the title, but the ESRB rating hints at possible release this year.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits first launched on PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store on PC on September 21, 2021. The game was released on PlayStation consoles as a timed exclusive, with the possibility of launching on other platforms later. On PC, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was exclusive to Epic Games Store for a year, before it was made available on Steam in September 2022.

The game follows the adventures of Kena, a spirit guide with magical abilities who helps people cross over to the spirit world. Inspired by games like Zelda and featuring an art style reminiscent of Disney and Pixar animated films, Kena: Bridge of Spirits features platforming, puzzles and challenging combat.

