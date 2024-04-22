Technology News
  PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X

PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X

Kena: Bridge of Spirits initially launched as a timed exclusive on PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store on PC.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2024
PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Ember Lab

The game follows the adventures of Kena, a spirit guide with magical abilities

Highlights
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirites arrived on PS4, PS5 as a timed exclusive
  • The game features challenging combat and platforming
  • Microsoft and developers Ember Lab have not yet confirmed Xbox release
Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the acclaimed action-adventure title that launched exclusively on PC and PlayStation consoles in 2021, seems to be finally making its way to Xbox. While there's been no official announcement from developers Ember Lab or Microsoft, the game has seemingly been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB, in the US for Xbox Series consoles. Kena: Bridge of Spirits initially launched as a timed exclusive on PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store on PC.

X user Klobrille (@klobrille), who covers Xbox-related news, spotted an ESRB listing for Kena: Bridge of Spirits for Xbox Series S/X consoles last week. According to the ESRB website, the game has been rated T for Teen on Xbox platforms. The listing comes with a rating summary that details a few gameplay elements.

An ESRB rating suggests that the action-adventure title could be close to release on Xbox platforms. As the rating mentions ‘Xbox Series' as supported platform, it's unclear if the game would release on Xbox One.

Xbox parent Microsoft and Kena: Bridge of Spirits maker Ember Lab have not yet confirmed the game's release on Xbox Series S/X. There's no concrete Xbox release date for the title, but the ESRB rating hints at possible release this year.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits first launched on PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store on PC on September 21, 2021. The game was released on PlayStation consoles as a timed exclusive, with the possibility of launching on other platforms later. On PC, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was exclusive to Epic Games Store for a year, before it was made available on Steam in September 2022.

The game follows the adventures of Kena, a spirit guide with magical abilities who helps people cross over to the spirit world. Inspired by games like Zelda and featuring an art style reminiscent of Disney and Pixar animated films, Kena: Bridge of Spirits features platforming, puzzles and challenging combat.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Good
  • Character design
  • Gorgeous world
  • Short and sweet
  • Bad
  • By-the-numbers title
  • Cultural dissonance
  • Bland storytelling
  • Lacking originality
  • Obtuse puzzles
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Further reading: Kena Bridge of Spirits, Xbox, Xbox Series, PS5, PS4, PC, Microsoft, Ember Lab
Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains

PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X
