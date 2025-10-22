Nintendo to Host a Second Kirby Air Riders Direct Presentation This Week

Nintendo is returning with a Direct presentation on Kirby Air Riders, the upcoming racing title for the Switch 2, this week. Kirby Air Riders Direct will be livestreamed on October 23 across Nintendo's YouTube channel. This would be the second dedicated Direct showcase for Kirby Air Riders after Nintendo hosted a deep dive for the game in August.

Kirby Air Riders Direct Announced

The second Kirby Air Riders Direct will be livestreamed October 23 at 6am PT (6.30pm IST). The presentation will be roughly 60 minutes long and bring more details on the upcoming title. You can watch the presentation in the embedded video below when it goes live on Thursday.

Just like the first Kirby Air Riders Direct, the presentation will be hosted by director Masahiro Sakurai.

Sakurai hosted a Direct presentation on the racing game on August 19, where he shared an in-depth look at the game, diving into gameplay features. The previous Kirby Air Riders Direct was roughly 45 minutes long. During the presentation, Sakurai detailed the modes, characters, and Air Ride machines featured in the game.

During the presentation, Nintendo also confirmed that Kirby Air Riders will launch on Switch 2 on November 20, 2025.

Kirby Air Riders, a Switch 2 exclusive, was revealed at the Nintendo Direct presentation in April where the new console was fully revealed. The game is a sequel to 2003's Kirby Air Ride, which was released for the Nintendo GameCube. Directed by Sakurai, who created Kirby and Super Smash Bros., Kirby Air Riders is an arcade racing title where players steer different Air Ride machines.

The game will feature a roster of riders that come with distinct abilities. The fast-paced racing title has simplified controls where players don't have to press any buttons for the Air Ride machines to accelerate. Players control the direction of the vehicles and use buttons to activate abilities like Boost Charge and Special moves.