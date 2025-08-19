Kirby Air Riders, the upcoming Switch 2 racing title, is getting its own Nintendo Direct showcase. Kirby Air Riders Direct will be livestreamed on August 19 and will feature a deep dive into the game with director Masahiro Sakurai. The game was announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation in April and is set to be released later this year.

Kirby Air Riders Direct When and Where to Watch

Nintendo announced the Direct presentation on the Nintendo Today app and in a post on X Monday. The presentation will be livestreamed on Tuesday, August 19 at 6 am PT (6.30 pm IST). It will be roughly 45 minutes long, Nintendo said, and will provide an “in-depth” look at the game.

Join us on Aug 19 at 6 a.m. PT for a #KirbyAirRiders Direct with director Mr. Sakurai. The livestreamed presentation will last roughly 45 minutes and provide an in-depth look at the upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 game. #NintendoDirect



— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2025

Kirby Air Riders Direct will be hosted by Sakurai, who will likely present a deep dive into gameplay and other aspects of the upcoming Switch 2 title. It's safe to assume Nintendo will finally announce a release date for the Kirby title during the presentation, as well.

The game is a sequel to 2003's Kirby Air Ride, which was released for the Nintendo GameCube. Directed by Sakurai, an industry icon who created Kirby and Super Smash Bros., Kirby Air Riders is an arcade racing title where players steer different vehicles.

It was announced at the Nintendo Direct presentation in April where the Switch 2 was fully revealed. Kirby Air Riders is a Switch 2 exclusive and is set for launch later this year.

Nintendo has been slowly releasing first-party games for the Switch 2 since the console went on sale on June 5 with Mario Kart World as the launch title. The hybrid console launched with a wealth of games from third-party developers like Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, and Split Fiction.

Last month, Nintendo released Donkey Kong Bananza, the second major first-party Switch 2 exclusive, to widespread acclaim. This month, the company launched Drag x Drive, a multiplayer sports title that utilises mouse and motion controls of the Joy-Con 2.