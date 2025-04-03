The Nintendo Switch 2 is here... well, almost here. Nintendo fully unveiled its next-generation hybrid console in a Nintendo Direct presentation Wednesday, finally giving the world a closer look at the Switch 2. In an hour-long showcase, the company shared details about the console itself, its new and returning features, its hardware specifications, and — most importantly — games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo revealed a host of titles, new and old, first-party and third-party, and exclusives coming to the Switch 2. The headline launch title is Mario Kart World, an expansive, open-world follow-up to Mario Kart 8, that launches alongside the Switch 2 on June 5. In fact, the console will be available as part of a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle at launch.

New first-party Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives include a new 3D Donkey Kong game, a new Hyrule Warriors title, a brand-new Kirby game and more. A host of popular third-party games are also finally making their way to the Nintendo platform. The Nintendo Switch was handicapped by its hardware limitations, but the much more powerful Switch 2 is getting games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Split Fiction and more.

There were a few surprises in the form of new announcements and updates at the Nintendo Direct livestream, as well, including a brand-new FromSoftware title exclusive to the Switch 2, a long-awaited update on Hollow Knight: Silksong, and a word on IO Interactive's Project 007. Let's dive into the games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2:

Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusives

As expected, the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct brought a ton of game announcements, including first-party Nintendo titles, third-party exclusives, and Nintendo Switch 2 editions of Switch games. These are the games that will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Mario Kart World – June 5

Mario Kart meets Forza Horizon. That pretty much explains Mario Kart World. The long-anticipated follow-up to the smash-hit Mario Kart 8, originally released on the Wii U and launched on the Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (nearly 75 million units sold across two consoles!), is arriving as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. Mario Kart World features a sprawling open world to race across with your friends to your heart's content.

The gameworld features diverse environments spread across a large seamless map and interconnected courses. In addition to taking part in races, players can drive where they want with friends and free roam across the vibrant world of Mario Kart World. The game arrives exclusively on the Switch 2 on June 5. Nintendo will share more details about the game in a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation on April 17.

Donkey Kong Bananza – July 17

People were expecting a new 3D Mario title to be announced, but Nintendo revealed a new 3D Donkey Kong game coming exclusively to the Switch 2. Donkey Kong Bananza is an action-platformer that focuses on exploration though the sheer power of Donkey Kong's fists. The titular gorilla can smash through terrain and forge new paths in the game's world.

Donkey Kong can carve his way deeper into the underground by pulverising everything in his way and discover secrets and treasures. The game features lush, colourful and destructible environments, offering Donkey Kong's trademark platforming and 3D exploration. Donkey Kong Bananza arrives July 17 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Kirby Air Riders – 2025

Kirby Air Riders is a brand-new Switch 2 exclusive title from Masahiro Sakurai, the legendary director of the Smash Bros. Series. Building upon the GameCube classic racing-action title Kirby Air Ride, the upcoming game will bring together Kirby and a variety of characters on the racetrack. Nintendo did not reveal a release date for the title, but confirmed it would arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

Drag X Drive – Summer 2025

Drag X Drive is a brand-new Rocket League-style arcade basketball game that utilises the Joy-Con 2 controllers' mouse functionality. An online 3v3 title, Drag X Drive will require players to use dual mouse controls via the two new Joy-Cons to steer, speed up, perform tricks and score.

Players will have to slide the two Joy-Cons at the same time and perform motion control gestures to register input in the game. Drag X Drive is coming exclusively to Switch 2 in Summer 2025.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Winter 2025

Nintendo also announced a new Hyrule Warriors game, set right before the events of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is developed by Koei-Tecmo Games with support from Nintendo and features explosive battles against hordes of enemies in the kingdom of Hyrule.

The game will feature familiar Zelda characters like Princess Zelda, King Rauru, among others. The game does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – June 5

Just like the PlayStation 5 launched with Astro's Playroom as a handy guide to explore the console's features, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour arrives as a launch title that will educate players on Nintendo Switch 2 features, tips, tricks and secrets. The game will essentially a virtual Switch 2 exhibition, showcasing the hybrid console's technical capabilities and new features through minigames and other interactive elements.

Unlike Astro's Playroom, however, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will be a paid title and won't come pre-installed on the new console. It will be available as a launch title on the Nintendo eShop from June 5.

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Duskbloods – 2026

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo confirmed that Elden Ring developer FromSoftware is developing an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Duskbloods is a brand-new multiplayer game from the studio, directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki himself. The trailer for the game suggests it will feature a mix of steampunk and gothic styles.

FromSoftware did not share details about the game but confirmed it would be a PvPvE focussed multiplayer action title. The game will arrive exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrades

With the Switch 2 bringing more power to the table, several physical and digital games for the Nintendo Switch are getting paid Switch 2 upgrade packs, bringing enhanced graphics, exclusive content offerings, and new gameplay experiences. These include previously released popular Nintendo Switch titles and upcoming games announced for the Switch. Here is a list of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games coming with upgrades specific to the new console:

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (2025)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (June 5)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (June 5)

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (July 24)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (August 28)

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (late 2025)

Nintendo Switch 2 edition titles will feature graphical upgrades

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 Games From Third-Part Developers

The Nintendo Direct presentation was packed with announcements on games and updates from Nintendo's global developing and publishing partners. At the showcase, a number of third-party games were confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2. These include already released popular games, already announced upcoming titles, and altogether new reveals. Here's everything that's confirmed to be launching on the Switch 2 in 2025 and beyond.

Split Fiction (June 5)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (June 5)

Street Fighter 6 (June 5)

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition (June 5)

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (June 5)

Hogwarts Legacy (June 5)

Fortnite (June 5)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (June 5)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (June 5)

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (June 5)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (June 5)

Deltarune (June 5)

Survival Kids (June 5)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (June 5)

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition (June 5)

Fast Fusion (June 5)

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (June 5)

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (June 19)

Tamagotchi Plaza (June 27)

Shadow Labyrinth (July 18)

Wild Hearts S (July 25)

No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files (July 25)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (August 27)

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (September 5)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (Summer 2025)

Witchbrook (Winter 2025)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025)

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition (2025)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (2025)

Borderlands 4 (2025)

Hades 2 (2025)

Star Wars Outlaws (2025)

Sonic X Shadow Generations (2025)

EA Sports FC (2025)

Madden NFL (2025)

Two Point Museum (2025)

Goodnight Universe (2025)

Reanimal (2025)

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (2025)

Enter the Gungeon 2 (2026)

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (2026)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Project 007

NBA 2K

WWE 2K

Human Fall Flat 2