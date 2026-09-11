Oppo K14 Lite is set to launch in India next week, the company announced on Friday. The new Oppo K series smartphone is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The official teasers reveal the design, colour options and hardware details of the Oppo K14 Lite. It will come with a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K14 Lite could run on the Unisoc T7250 SoC.

Oppo K14 Lite will launch on September 16 at 12pm IST. It is confirmed to come with a 7,000mAh battery and Oppo's ColorOS 16 skin based on Android 16. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 675.13 hours of standby time and up to 26.84 hours of video playback time. The brand is promising six years of battery life.

A dedicated landing page for the Oppo K14 Lite is now live on Flipkart, showcasing the design and specifications of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It shows the phone in dark brown and purple colour options. The camera section is slightly lighter than the main body. It appears to have a dual rear camera module alongside a flash.

The Oppo K14 Lite is confirmed to feature an octa-core chipset and a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and an IP64-rated build. It will include 4GB of RAM (8GB including virtual RAM).

The Oppo K14 Lite is likely to share the hardware with the Oppo A6c 4G. The latter was released in May 2026 with a starting price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The Oppo A6c 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset with 4GB of RAM. It carries a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

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