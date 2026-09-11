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Mivi One 5G Colour Options and More Details Revealed Days Before India Launch

Mivi One 5G is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 12:02 IST
Mivi One 5G Colour Options and More Details Revealed Days Before India Launch

Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi One 5G will feature a pill-shaped rear camera island

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Highlights
  • Mivi One 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC
  • Mivi One 5G will be offered in three colour options
  • Mivi One 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit
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Mivi One 5G will be launched in India in the fourth week of this month, the tech firm recently announced. The debut of the Mivi One 5G will mark Mivi's entry into India's smartphone market. The tech firm is otherwise known for its audio products. Recently, the company teased the design of its first smartphone. Now, the tech firm has announced that the Mivi One 5G will be offered in three distinct colour options. Apart from this, it has revealed the storage capacity of the upcoming phone.

Mivi One 5G Colour Options, Storage Capacity

On Thursday, the tech firm announced that its first smartphone, namely Mivi One 5G, will be launched in India in three colour options. The three finishes will be marketed as Burgundy, Blue, and Green. The company has also updated the dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset to show the three shades. Apart from this, the microsite has been updated to reveal that the Mivi One 5G will be equipped with 128GB of onboard storage.

The company recently teased the design of the Mivi One 5G. Now, more details about the design of the phone have been revealed. The Mivi One 5G is shown to sport a flat rear panel, featuring a pill-shaped camera module, which will be placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera system. An LED flash will be placed next to the camera island, too. A cutout appears on the top of the upcoming Mivi One 5G, which could be for its secondary microphone.

Meanwhile, the vertically aligned Mivi branding will be placed in the bottom-left corner of the rear panel. Apart from this, it will feature a flat mid-frame. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the Mivi One 5G, next to the phone's speaker grille. More details, including the pricing, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

We already know that the Mivi One 5G will be launched in India on September 24. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It will arrive as the first handset from the tech firm. The company recently announced that it will be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm and run on an unspecified version of Android.

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Further reading: Mivi One 5G, Mivi, Mivi One 5G India Launch, Mivi One 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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