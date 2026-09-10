Battlegrounds Mobile India has released 50 new redeem codes for players to claim in-game rewards. The codes arrive alongside Midnight Hunters, a supernatural-themed experience coming with the game's 4.6 Update, which will let players take on the roles of Vampires or Vampire Hunters. The codes are available now and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website. They will remain valid until September 25, although each code can be used by a limited number of players.
BGMI Midnight Hunters Redeem Codes
Krafton India has added 50 codes to the latest BGMI reward drop, giving players another way to collect in-game items. Each code has a limited number of redemptions, so availability will depend on how quickly players use them.
Here is the full list of BGMI Midnight Hunters redeem codes:
The codes will remain active until September 25 and are available only through BGMI's official redemption page. Each code can be claimed by a maximum of 10 players, so individual codes may become unavailable once they reach their redemption limit.
How to Redeem BGMI Midnight Hunters Codes
Players can redeem the codes through BGMI's official website by following these steps:
Open the BGMI Redeem Centre on the official website.
Provide your Character ID.
Paste a valid redeem code from the list above.
Complete the CAPTCHA and click Redeem.
Check your in-game mail for the reward.
BGMI Redeem Code Rules
Each code allows up to 10 players to claim it on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem one code per day, but they can use each code only once per account. Guest accounts cannot redeem these codes. Expired codes and codes that have already reached their claim limit will not work. BGMI shows a confirmation message after a successful redemption and an expiry notification when a code reaches its limit. Players have 30 days to claim rewards from their in-game mail before the mail expires.
Midnight Hunters is now available in BGMI with the 4.6 Update, bringing a supernatural battle experience to the game. Players can join either the Vampire or Vampire Hunter side, with Vampires using special abilities during matches. Hunters, meanwhile, face creatures such as Bloodwalkers and Vampire Elders. Players do not necessarily leave the match after elimination. Those knocked out early can return to the battlefield as Vampires.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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