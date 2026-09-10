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BGMI Midnight Hunters Redeem Codes: Check Full List Before September 25

The latest BGMI redeem codes offer players a chance to claim in-game rewards ahead of the Midnight Hunters experience.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 September 2026 20:15 IST
BGMI Midnight Hunters Redeem Codes: Check Full List Before September 25

Photo Credit: YouTube/@PUBG MOBILE

Midnight Hunters is now available with the 4.6 Update

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Highlights
  • Each code can be claimed by up to 10 players
  • Players can redeem one code each day
  • Guest accounts cannot use BGMI redeem codes
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Battlegrounds Mobile India has released 50 new redeem codes for players to claim in-game rewards. The codes arrive alongside Midnight Hunters, a supernatural-themed experience coming with the game's 4.6 Update, which will let players take on the roles of Vampires or Vampire Hunters. The codes are available now and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website. They will remain valid until September 25, although each code can be used by a limited number of players.

BGMI Midnight Hunters Redeem Codes

Krafton India has added 50 codes to the latest BGMI reward drop, giving players another way to collect in-game items. Each code has a limited number of redemptions, so availability will depend on how quickly players use them.

Here is the full list of BGMI Midnight Hunters redeem codes:

  1. MAZBZAEN9DX6AQ7E
  2. MAZCZAEQP9BFWWFB
  3. MAZDZWE6U433BG86
  4. MAZEZ6SG3QKTAWTG
  5. MAZFZGSBAQNWSA9J
  6. MAZGZ4MFPSVH3G89
  7. MAZHZ5RSUD5SVXKC
  8. MAZIZH6AKBK3BUDJ
  9. MAZJZHU5WVBDQE9A
  10. MAZKZ7C3W4XDJXFF
  11. MAZLZFPDNWFCTDPC
  12. MAZMZGMPWCKJGUPV
  13. MAZNZKPUV93BBPD4
  14. MAZOZV5WF43ADTSJ
  15. MAZPZXRGK9PBB6XK
  16. MAZQZM553UJ9AN9U
  17. MAZRZB3FNJJR79SC
  18. MAZVZSHRGMBH6D8U
  19. MAZTZD4PHBFFTN6J
  20. MAZUZRDRW435BHF8
  21. MAZBAZGKTJEE99DQ
  22. MAZBBZWXVDVW6HNP
  23. MAZBCZUCGU3EJMAH
  24. MAZBDZ6QSSC4TW6K
  25. MAZBEZVHQWBDE9RF
  26. MAZBFZQD3JTBDTU9
  27. MAZBGZ5UWA6HUWH9
  28. MAZBHZEUMCJDFXPV
  29. MAZBIZN46F8DD4UJ
  30. MAZBJZH9N3ETNRDK
  31. MAZBKZ57FDT4RMPX
  32. MAZBLZEDPE85EDVV
  33. MAZBMZJMU8J867VV
  34. MAZBNZWX98FVJUTF
  35. MAZBOZ8EJ73DCWNJ
  36. MAZBPZH953JXA8CS
  37. MAZBQZPCNT3BJ3F8
  38. MAZBRZ6TBSMKTCS5
  39. MAZBVZ6SWK8FWEUX
  40. MAZBTZPDE3GJ8NUP
  41. MAZBUZM6Q6HAJCMC
  42. MAZCAZ4U4VS9UKRW
  43. MAZCBZMJE44VA3FS
  44. MAZCCZQFANJDJJWH
  45. MAZCDZ9DSWNVKP6F
  46. MAZCEZ85FAENB8KM
  47. MAZCFZ8AAA3BR5VP
  48. MAZCGZ4QET63N3CN
  49. MAZCHZ4FEWHG8KM8
  50. MAZCIZ6P4CX5XUSX

The codes will remain active until September 25 and are available only through BGMI's official redemption page. Each code can be claimed by a maximum of 10 players, so individual codes may become unavailable once they reach their redemption limit.

How to Redeem BGMI Midnight Hunters Codes

Players can redeem the codes through BGMI's official website by following these steps:

  1. Open the BGMI Redeem Centre on the official website.
  2. Provide your Character ID.
  3. Paste a valid redeem code from the list above.
  4. Complete the CAPTCHA and click Redeem.
  5. Check your in-game mail for the reward.

BGMI Redeem Code Rules

Each code allows up to 10 players to claim it on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem one code per day, but they can use each code only once per account. Guest accounts cannot redeem these codes. Expired codes and codes that have already reached their claim limit will not work. BGMI shows a confirmation message after a successful redemption and an expiry notification when a code reaches its limit. Players have 30 days to claim rewards from their in-game mail before the mail expires.

What Is Midnight Hunters in BGMI?

Midnight Hunters is now available in BGMI with the 4.6 Update, bringing a supernatural battle experience to the game. Players can join either the Vampire or Vampire Hunter side, with Vampires using special abilities during matches. Hunters, meanwhile, face creatures such as Bloodwalkers and Vampire Elders. Players do not necessarily leave the match after elimination. Those knocked out early can return to the battlefield as Vampires.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI redeem codes, BGMI redeem codes September 2026, BGMI Midnight Hunters, Midnight Hunters redeem codes, BGMI 4.6 Update, Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI codes, BGMI rewards, Krafton India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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