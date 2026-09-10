Battlegrounds Mobile India has released 50 new redeem codes for players to claim in-game rewards. The codes arrive alongside Midnight Hunters, a supernatural-themed experience coming with the game's 4.6 Update, which will let players take on the roles of Vampires or Vampire Hunters. The codes are available now and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website. They will remain valid until September 25, although each code can be used by a limited number of players.

BGMI Midnight Hunters Redeem Codes

Krafton India has added 50 codes to the latest BGMI reward drop, giving players another way to collect in-game items. Each code has a limited number of redemptions, so availability will depend on how quickly players use them.

Here is the full list of BGMI Midnight Hunters redeem codes:

MAZBZAEN9DX6AQ7E MAZCZAEQP9BFWWFB MAZDZWE6U433BG86 MAZEZ6SG3QKTAWTG MAZFZGSBAQNWSA9J MAZGZ4MFPSVH3G89 MAZHZ5RSUD5SVXKC MAZIZH6AKBK3BUDJ MAZJZHU5WVBDQE9A MAZKZ7C3W4XDJXFF MAZLZFPDNWFCTDPC MAZMZGMPWCKJGUPV MAZNZKPUV93BBPD4 MAZOZV5WF43ADTSJ MAZPZXRGK9PBB6XK MAZQZM553UJ9AN9U MAZRZB3FNJJR79SC MAZVZSHRGMBH6D8U MAZTZD4PHBFFTN6J MAZUZRDRW435BHF8 MAZBAZGKTJEE99DQ MAZBBZWXVDVW6HNP MAZBCZUCGU3EJMAH MAZBDZ6QSSC4TW6K MAZBEZVHQWBDE9RF MAZBFZQD3JTBDTU9 MAZBGZ5UWA6HUWH9 MAZBHZEUMCJDFXPV MAZBIZN46F8DD4UJ MAZBJZH9N3ETNRDK MAZBKZ57FDT4RMPX MAZBLZEDPE85EDVV MAZBMZJMU8J867VV MAZBNZWX98FVJUTF MAZBOZ8EJ73DCWNJ MAZBPZH953JXA8CS MAZBQZPCNT3BJ3F8 MAZBRZ6TBSMKTCS5 MAZBVZ6SWK8FWEUX MAZBTZPDE3GJ8NUP MAZBUZM6Q6HAJCMC MAZCAZ4U4VS9UKRW MAZCBZMJE44VA3FS MAZCCZQFANJDJJWH MAZCDZ9DSWNVKP6F MAZCEZ85FAENB8KM MAZCFZ8AAA3BR5VP MAZCGZ4QET63N3CN MAZCHZ4FEWHG8KM8 MAZCIZ6P4CX5XUSX

The codes will remain active until September 25 and are available only through BGMI's official redemption page. Each code can be claimed by a maximum of 10 players, so individual codes may become unavailable once they reach their redemption limit.

How to Redeem BGMI Midnight Hunters Codes

Players can redeem the codes through BGMI's official website by following these steps:

Open the BGMI Redeem Centre on the official website. Provide your Character ID. Paste a valid redeem code from the list above. Complete the CAPTCHA and click Redeem. Check your in-game mail for the reward.

BGMI Redeem Code Rules

Each code allows up to 10 players to claim it on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem one code per day, but they can use each code only once per account. Guest accounts cannot redeem these codes. Expired codes and codes that have already reached their claim limit will not work. BGMI shows a confirmation message after a successful redemption and an expiry notification when a code reaches its limit. Players have 30 days to claim rewards from their in-game mail before the mail expires.

What Is Midnight Hunters in BGMI?

Midnight Hunters is now available in BGMI with the 4.6 Update, bringing a supernatural battle experience to the game. Players can join either the Vampire or Vampire Hunter side, with Vampires using special abilities during matches. Hunters, meanwhile, face creatures such as Bloodwalkers and Vampire Elders. Players do not necessarily leave the match after elimination. Those knocked out early can return to the battlefield as Vampires.