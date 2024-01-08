The 33 Most Anticipated Games of 2024

2024 is finally here, and that means a lot of new video games to look forward to! While 2023 delivered big on games, this year is likely to be quieter. But that doesn't mean that 2024 doesn't have a lineup of interesting titles. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is the first that comes to mind, as Cloud and the gang journey out of Midgar and explore expansive environments riding atop their Chocobos. Or you could sail into the Indian Ocean and live out your pirate fantasy in the much-delayed Skull and Bones, don the outfits of DC Comics supervillains to kill the Justice League, take on deadly irradiated anomalies in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and get lost in the hustle and bustle of Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Elsewhere 2024 serves as home to some returning franchises, from a Hades sequel focused on the Princess of the Underworld, to Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, finally coming with new developers at the helm, and three remakes of timeless classics — Persona 3 Reload, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, and Silent Hill 2. Then there's Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, where you ping-pong across the galaxy to pull off the biggest heist, while Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has you explore the puzzling tunnels of Mount Qaf using time-bending powers. A chunk of these titles don't even have proper release dates but are scheduled for or expected to launch sometime this year.

With that, here are the games we're most excited to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X in 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Release date: January 18, 2024

Prince of Persia is returning to its side-scrolling platformer roots, plunging you into Mount Qaf, an interwoven world filled with puzzles and spiky obstacles looking to mar your progress. The Lost Crown puts you in control of Sargon the Immortal, a young dual-wielding warrior tasked with saving the abducted Prince Ghassan by harnessing new-found time powers and engaging in flashy cinematic battles against mythological beasts. It drops on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Release date: January 19, 2024

Naughty Dog is remastering the fairly modern The Last of Us Part II for the PS5, boasting tech improvements such as unlocked framerates and a native 4K output. While the game already received a next-gen update in 2021, this new version adds a few game modes into the mix, starting with a roguelite mode that has you play as familiar characters from the post-apocalyptic series and engage in randomised encounters with the Infected, clickers, survivors, and more. Remember that each death takes you back to the starting point, though repeated runs can benefit from modifiers.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Release date: January 24, 2024

Yakuza fans are in for a treat this year as RGG Studio's upcoming Like a Dragon title not only ventures outside its primary Japanese setting but also features two familiar protagonists — a much-awaited team-up between the afro-haired Kasuga Ichiban and the weary Kazuma Kiryu. This time, we're headed to the exotic tourist spot of Hawaii, Honolulu City, flush with sun-baked beaches and shorelines, hotspots for arcade gaming, souvenir shops, and some downtrodden areas where you can deal with the local mafia. The combat continues to remain turn-based and soulful Karaoke sessions also return in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, launching across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Tekken 8

Release date: January 26, 2024

Having defeated his father, Heihachi Mishima, the spiky-haired Kazuya embarks on a quest for world domination powered by his cutting-edge biotech company G Corporation. Wanting to end the global war is his son Jin Kazama, having reunited with his biological mother Jun, who was presumed dead in Tekken 2. Built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5, Tekken 8 brings a new ‘Heat System' mechanic that can grant characters special movements and enhance their abilities through flashy and aggressive means. This is all adding to the redesigned fighters and high-fidelity new-gen graphics, of course.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: February 2, 2024

Join the newly recruited Task Force X — composed of volatile misfits Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark — to take on the impossible mission of killing members of the Justice League, who've fallen prey to the Brainiac's mind control. Engage in high-octane battles across the sprawling streets and rooftops of Metropolis using the weapons you have on hand or raw skills tailored to each supervillain (or heroes, in this case), from bombs that pop confetti to boomerangs that help you teleport across the arena. Rocksteady's superhero looter-shooter is playable in both solo and multiplayer co-op and will be out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Persona 3 Reload

Release date: February 2, 2024

After years of speculation, the Persona 3 remake is finally headed to modern platforms, putting you in the shoes of a transfer student moonlighting as a hero to investigate the ‘Dark Hour', the period hidden between one day and the next. Expect refined visuals and smoother gameplay mechanics that mirror the newer entries, as you forge relationships at your school and take on part-time jobs to fill out your day. Persona 3 Reload, however, misses one crucial element from the original — it excludes the ability to play as a female protagonist, which would've opened up a whole new storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Release date: February 2, 2024

2023 was an excellent year for fighting games, with Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 providing plenty of kicks to their legion of fans. This year promises some exciting entries in the genre, too. Tekken 8 is arriving this month, and Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, Bandai Namco's adaptation of the popular anime, is set to hit the shelves next month.

Developed by Byking and Gemdrops, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will focus on the events from the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, with the game's single-player story putting players in the shoes of series protagonist Yuji Itadori. The game will feature 15 playable fighters in its roster, as players take on cursed spirits. You can also form teams of two fighters and take part in 2v2 battles. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash releases February 2, a day after its launch in Japan, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.

Helldivers 2

Release date: February 8, 2024

Enlist in the Helldivers, the galaxy's last line of defence, and combat alien forces by either taking them head-on, raining down artillery, or sneaking into the enemy territory to catch them by surprise. The sequel forgoes its storied top-down presentation for a third-person shooter affair, as you pair up with three recruits and unload large-scale destructive power, collect resources for upgrades, and explore vast terrains to unravel the larger lore.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Release date: February 13, 2024

Developed by Don't Nod, a studio known for its narrative-focused Life is Strange series of games, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an upcoming third-person action RPG, where players take on the roles of a couple of spirit hunters. The ghost-hunting couple, Antea and Red, is tasked with investigating a curse that has fallen upon the community of New Eden.

But when a case goes wrong, Antea dies leaving Red grieving her loss. Unable to move on to the next realm, she returns as a spirit to aid her partner in ghostly adventures that lie ahead. The two Banishers, with their distinct abilities, must take on the realms of the living and that of the dead to uncover haunting mysteries. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden arrives February 13 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Release date: February 16, 2024

In this remake of a 2004 classic, the scheming Donkey Kong has stolen all the mini-Mario toys from the factory, forcing our titular Italian plumber into a wild goose chase across green pipes, goombas, and puzzling obstacles that force you to think outside the box. In addition to standard hops, Mario is equipped with backflips and handstand jumps that help him reach higher areas and clear stages, culminating in a boss fight with the tie-donning loudmouthed gorilla. Mario vs. Donkey Kong also comes with a local co-op feature when it releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Skull and Bones

Release date: February 16, 2024

After numerous delays, Ubisoft's naval combat game that has you pillage your way from an outcast to a pirate captain, while besting traitors and enemies in the furious waves of the ocean, is finally coming this year. Sail with your friends or be everyone's foe when the game launches across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X; pre-order grants three-day early access.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Release date: February 28, 2024

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the acclaimed 2013 adventure title that explored the relationship between two brothers through innovative gameplay and an evocative story, is getting a remake. Publishers 505 Games announced the remake for current-gen consoles and PC at The Game Awards 2023, though it's not clear if the original game director, Josef Fares, will return for the development.

The remake promises upgraded visuals and many quality-of-life changes to the original game while telling the same emotional tale of two brothers undertaking a surreal adventure. Players take control of the two brothers, completing puzzles and platforming in tandem and utilising the unique skill sets of each character. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake arrives February 28 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Release date: February 29, 2024

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth picks up right after Cloud and his gang leave the towering walls of Midgar, arriving at the mining village of Kalm, lush with greenery and blooming flowers. While our silver-haired antagonist Sephiroth returns with a vengeance, it seems Square Enix will mess with the original FF7's timeline to incorporate new story beats, including a small segment of him frolicking in the woods with our heroes. Also, the crimson lion-looking creature Red XIII is available as a playable party member in this sequel. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is a PS5-exclusive.

Alone in the Dark

Release date: March 20, 2024

Blending gothic horror with Lovecraftian themes, Alone in the Dark puts you amidst a twisted mystery at the Derceto Mansion, where Jeremy Hartwood went missing after sending out a disturbing letter. Play as either the brooding detective Edward Carnby (David Harbour) or the family niece Emily Hartwood (Jodie Comer) and take on bizarre zombie-like creatures and giant roaches in pursuit of the truth, in addition to solving elaborate puzzles Resident Evil style. This reboot was initially set for an October 2023 release but got delayed into the next year to avoid conflicting with an already busy autumn calendar.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Release date: March 22, 2024

Set forth on a grand new adventure as the Arisen, a warrior who is destined to slay the dragon residing in an underground gaol and claim the throne in a fantastical experience that's entirely determined by what class you pick. A group of Pawns — otherworldly beings — will accompany us on the journey, aiding us during combat and presenting unique dialogue options that keep things lively. Judging by the trailers, playing as a sorcerer seems to have the most potential, letting you create bridges out of water and rain down fiery meteors.

Rise of the Ronin

Release date: March 22, 2024

From the creators of Nioh comes Rise of the Ronin, where you venture on an epic journey across 19th-century Japan that has fallen into a state of turmoil. As a nameless warrior, glide through the skies or explore the plains naturally on a steed, and reshape history by working with real-life historical legends like Ryōma Sakamoto, with consequences that contort based on the choices you make. Play around with a variety of swords and spears, deflect incoming arrows, or imbue armaments with fire to deal hefty damage. This one is a PS5 exclusive, too.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Release date: March 22, 2024

Princess Peach's trip to the Sparkle Theatre is interrupted by the conniving Grape and the Sour Bunch, who steal the show and turn the venue into a creepy affair. Accompanied by the theatre's floating guardian Stella, players must face off against oncoming enemies using a magical ribbon, in addition to transforming into a swordfighter, allowing her to slice through obstacles. During downtime, she could also take on a detective form to track down clues, turn into a pastry chef, or become a Kung-Fu master to unload kicks and slaps.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Release date: June 2, 2024

The latest DLC for Bungie's live-service shooter takes the campaign to a new free-roam location called the Pale Heart, setting up a conflict against The Witness in an epic conclusion that ends the war of light and darkness. The expansion also introduces three new Super abilities, from blades hones by the void, a Storm's Edge dagger, and Song of Flame that lets you buff weapons and allies. Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems.

Black Myth: Wukong

Release date: August 20, 2024

Step into a dark fantastical realm of ancient China as the Destined One and engage in epic punishing boss fights against fairies, colossal monsters, and cowardly gods to uncover an obscured tale drawing from ‘Journey to the West'. Experiment with spells, weapon arts, and bodily transformations such as turning into a tiny insect to scout locations or sending in a hundred clones to overwhelm opponents. Black Myth: Wukong is confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Release date: September 9, 2024

Captain Titus returns as the brutal Primaris Space Marine in this Warhammer sequel to put an end to the relentless Tyranid hordes, a swarm of deadly xenomorphs, across several planets. Team up with your friends to obliterate the aliens while talking smack or engage in a solo affair where your teammates are controlled by AI. Originally set to release in 2023, Space Marine 2 was delayed to ensure further polish and will be out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Broken Roads

Release date: First half of 2024

Delve into the decaying Australian outbacks and experience a wild west post-apocalyptic journey tailored by compelling characters and quests that contort and branch into something wild. Drawing from tabletop CRPGs like Disco Elysium and Fallout, Broken Roads also brings in a morality system governed by a compass, which continuously shifts based on the choices the player character makes — going from utilitarian, humanist, Machiavellian, and nihilist views to create a unique identity.

Hades 2

Release date: Q2 2024 (Early Access)

Just like the original, Supergiant Games will first drop Hades II in early access, allowing players to test the waters and share relevant feedback. The sequel has you play as the sickle-wielding Princess of Hell Melinoë — Zagreus' sister — as she's forced into realms that lie beyond the Underworld to vanquish the Titan of Time Chronos. Witchcraft and magic attacks seem to be the core here, in addition to the boons you collect on each run and the legendary cast of new and returning Greek Gods, ranging from Moros doom incarnate, the god of light Apollo, and Nemesis retribution incarnate. Hades 2 will be available in early access in Q2 2024 on Steam and Epic Games Store.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Release date: First half of 2024

The long-awaited entry in the acclaimed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter survival horror title, much like the Metro series of games. The game is being built on Unreal Engine 5 and gameplay trailers have showcased immersive visuals. Players will take on deadly anomalies and other threats inside the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. The developers have promised that player choices will leave a lasting impact on the game world.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been delayed due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian developers GSC Game World, however, have continued development on the title under gruelling circumstances, with many team members even joining the Ukrainian armed forces to resist the invasion. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to arrive as an Xbox Series S/X and PC exclusive in Q1 2024 and is planned to be a launch title on Xbox Game Pass.

Hyper Light Breaker

Release date: Early 2024 (Early Access)

Sequel to the acclaimed 2D action title Hyper Light Drifter from developers Heart Machine, Hyper Light Breaker blows up the scope by going full 3D open world. Sticking to its frenetic action roots, Hyper Light Breaker will feature melee and ranged combat in a roguelite setting. While the first game showed off retro pixel art visuals, the sequel features a colourful cell-shaded art style, with the same synth-wave beats underlining the action.

There's a focus on smooth traversal using hoverboards and gliders as players explore the Overgrowth. The game also features online co-op, allowing you to team up with friends, experiment with different builds and take down regional bosses to finally face up to the Abyss King. Hyper Light Breaker arrives in Early Access on PC sometime early this year.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Konami is bringing a ‘faithful recreation' of Hideo Kojima's acclaimed stealth game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which also served as the origins story for protagonist Naked Snake. In it, the operative is assigned on a one-man sneaky mission to rescue a Russian weapon designer Nikolai Stepanovich Sokolov and sabotage an experimental, tank-like superweapon called the Shagohod. Much of the gameplay is situated around forests and swamps, forcing you to rely on camouflage and engage in a hand-to-hand combat system called CQC. It is being developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced

Silent Hill 2

James Sunderland is once again plunged into the foggy and disturbing town of Silent Hill to find his deceased wife, who seems to have sent him a mysterious letter. This remake of a timeless classic comes from Bloober Team, which is a warning sign for many since the developer is known for treating trauma in a distasteful way to compensate for weak character writing. Silent Hill 2 will also be presented with an over-the-shoulder camera view, which the studio claims is supposed to help with immersion.

The Wolf Among Us 2

The ruthless Bigby Wolf is returning to the gritty noir New York City to solve a new mystery that involves the fables, specifically Tin-Man and Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz. Picking up six months after the events of season one, the Sheriff of Fabletown survives winter under a whole new administration spearheaded by Snow White, at a time when the worlds of the Mundies (humans) and Fables (fairy tale characters) have started to intertwine. The Wolf Among Us 2 launches across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

After spending years shuffling between studios, The Chinese Room finally took on development duties on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, set in modern-day Seattle, as you trudge along its dark alleyways as an Elder Vampire and strike relationships with power players to decide what the town will become. Just like the prequel, blood will be your key to sustenance and powers, as we stalk our prey cunningly, charm our way into high societies, or rain terror by leveraging special abilities such as summoning bat swarms, teleportation, and heightened agility to traverse the map with ease.

Star Wars Outlaws

Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws follows Kay Vess, a cunning space scoundrel with a bounty on her head, who is on a mission to pull off the biggest heist in the galaxy with the help of some friends from the intergalactic underworld. Take on risky contracts and interact with crime syndicates to gradually build up your reputation; all the while exploring the vast outer space and terrains to chase new adventures. There are no Jedi powers at play here, so brush up your aim with your trusty blaster and other weapons you find in the open world.

Stellar Blade

Devil May Cry fans who've been itching for another adrenaline-fueled action game can look forward to Stellar Blade, coming sometime this year, exclusively to the PS5. In it, you're tasked with saving humanity — which is in deep slumber — from extinction by reclaiming planet Earth from the monstrous NA:tives. Trailers have showed off a lightning-fast combat system involving swords to slice past enemies and a unique blaster that seems to function like an EMP.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

We wish we knew more about this Nordic sequel beyond its jaw-dropping new setting of Viking Iceland, where our protagonist Senua is headed next to free those who've succumbed to the horrors of tyranny. Hellblade II promises to be more brutal that its predecessor and will be laden with puzzles exhibited through psychotic visions — all of which is built using Unreal Engine 5 for that extra oomph in the graphics department. It launches on PC and Xbox Series S/X.

The Biggest Announcements and Trailers at The Game Awards 2023

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage follows a group of four schoolgoers — Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat — who after a traumatic supernatural event in the summer of 1995, are forced into reuniting after a whopping 27 years of not keeping in touch. It's a narrative-focused adventure centring around a long-buried secret, with an art style that might be quite familiar to those who've played Life is Strange. It's the same developers, after all, Don't Nod.

Ark 2

Learn to survive in a strange primitive land dominated by dinosaurs in Ark 2. This sequel has been completely redesigned with an improved third-person camera view, souls-like melee combat, and a chaotic new environment. Dynamic world events and a sensory-based creature AI make exploring the world even more challenging than before, and supposedly, the campaign will see Vin Diesel reprise his iconic role of Riddick. The dino-hunting survival experience will launch across PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Game Pass.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.