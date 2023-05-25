Technology News
OnePlus 12 might be equipped with a new, high-resolution periscope camera.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2023 16:17 IST
OnePlus 12 will debut as a successor to the OnePlus 11 5G.

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is tipped to launch at the end 2023
  • The device might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The OnePlus 12 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 12 specifications have surfaced online, months ahead of its expected debut. The next OnePlus flagship smartphone will likely launch as a successor to the OnePlus 11 5G (Review), that was launched earlier this year in India. It has been a few months since the launch of the OnePlus 11 and details about the next flagship have already been spotted online. The latest leak reveals some of the key specifications of the purported OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone. The phone's camera and processor will get key upgrades over the OnePlus 11 5G, if the leaked specifications are to be believed.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the specifications of the OnePlus 12, based on an engineering unit's configuration. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 12 will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display. The screen is said to sport a quad-HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Brar also claims that the OnePlus 12 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is said to have the model number SM8650, under the hood.

There will be a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. According to Brar, the OnePlus 12 will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope sensor. Brar did not share additional details about the details of these sensors but if the leaked specifications are accurate, the OnePlus 12 will get some major upgrades in the camera department.

In comparison, the OnePlus 11 5G was equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 1 and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 12 5G, like its predecessor, will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, according to Brar. The tipster claims that the OnePlus 12 launch event will be held in December. The device will likely debut in China and might launch in other markets in the following months.

It is worth noting that the leaked specifications of the OnePlus 12 are based on the engineering unit's configuration. As the rumoured launch timeline is over six months away, it is possible that there could be changes in the specifications of the device before it is launched by the company.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus 12 Camera
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
