Capcom said Tuesday that its global initiatives had helped the game reach the sales milestone.

Updated: 4 March 2025 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 28

  • Monster Hunter Wilds reached one million concurrent players on Steam
  • Capcom said global inititives helped game sell 8 million units in 3 days
  • Monster Hunter: World is Capcom's highest selling game of all time
Monster Hunter Wilds has sold over eight million copies across all platforms in just three days of launch, Capcom announced Tuesday. The action-RPG has now become the fastest-selling title in the company's history. Monster Hunter Wilds looks set to become one of the top selling games of 2025 after its phenomenally successful launch that broke records on PC games storefront Steam. The game received over one million concurrent players on the platform on the day of its release and has become one of Steam's most played games of all time.

Monster Hunter Wilds Sells 8 Million Copies

Capcom announced Tuesday that its global initiatives had helped the game reach the sales milestone at such blistering speed, setting a company record in the process.

“Following the game's announcement, Capcom promoted the appeal of Monster Hunter Wilds to a broad audience worldwide, exhibiting the title at global video game events and holding an online open beta test to give many players a chance to try it, while also providing updates on game information via the online events such as Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase,” the company said in a press release. “As a result of these continuous global initiatives, Monster Hunter Wilds has evoked massive excitement and achieved sales of 8 million units in 3 days, the fastest any game has done so in Capcom's history.”

“Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences,” the developer said.

Monster Hunter Wilds' early commercial performance has convincingly beaten its predecessor, Monster Hunter: World. Launched in January 2018, the game shipped five million copies in the first three days. Monster Hunter: World remains the highest-selling Capcom game in history, with over 21.3 million units sold across platforms.

Monster Hunter Wilds had a record-breaking launch, crossing a peak concurrent player count of one million on Steam on the day of its release. The game surpassed the Steam player counts of popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Baldur's Gate 3. It is now the fifth most played title in the platform's history, with an all-time peak of 13,84,608 concurrent players. The game is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Further reading: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Steam
