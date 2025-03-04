Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360 Pre-Reservations Open Ahead of Launch

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Book 5 series will be equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2025 18:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360 Pre-Reservations Open Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series will offer Copilot+ PC and Galaxy AI features

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • The upcoming Galaxy Book 5 series will feature S Pen support
  • The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is expected to launch in March
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series will be launched in India soon, and the company has opened pre-reservations for the upcoming laptops in the country. This year's lineup will include three models — the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360. The South Korean tech conglomerate has already begun teasing the key features of the new laptops. They will be equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and offer support for Galaxy AI and Copilot+ PC features.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Pre-Reservations Open Until March 10

Customers can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360 at no cost via the company's website, or by visiting Samsung authorised retail stores and Samsung India Smart Cafés.

Samsung says that customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy Book 5 series will receive a voucher worth Rs. 5,000. The pre-reservation offer is live on the company's website and will be available until March 10.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Specifications

The landing page for the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series pre-reservations gives us a peek at the features of the upcoming laptops from the company. Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will be equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) CPUs with an NPU that offers up to 47 TOPS AI performance.

The new Copilot+ PCs from Samsung will support Microsoft's contentious Recall feature, and will also offer support for image upscaling (and retouching) features with the Photo Remaster feature. They will arrive with S Pen support, which means that it can be used by creators and students for drawing or taking notes. The company has also teased support for another visual lookup feature that works with the S Pen — Circle to Search.

Samsung's website also reveals that the new Galaxy Book 5 series will be equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 120 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The displays will have Corning Gorilla Glass with DX, with an anti-reflective surface.

The company has also touted the battery efficiency of the upcoming Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, and claims that it will offer up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge. Samsung also says that users can use a compact charger to get 35 percent of battery in around 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will be equipped with 3.8cm woofers with Dolby Atmos, and it will sport two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a MicroSD card reader. It is confirmed to support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and will offer seamless pairing (and file sharing) with other Galaxy devices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series, Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung India, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Power Play 2024 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

