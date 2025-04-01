Monster Hunter Wilds has sold 10 million copies across platforms, Capcom announced Monday. The action-RPG achieved the sales milestone in a month after it launched on February 28. The game has now also set the first-month sales record for Capcom, the company said. Monster Hunter Wilds' launch exceeded expectations as the game sold over eight million copies in just three days to become Capcom's fastest-selling title in history.

Monster Hunter Wilds Sells 10 Million Units

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds' latest sales milestone in a press release Monday, confirming the game had broken the company's first-month sales record “by combining the series' appeal with new elements.”

“The title provides an environment where a wider range of players can enjoy the game together with the introduction of crossplay, a first for the series, and a simultaneous release on Playstation5 system, Xbox Series X|S, and PC,” the company said.

“Additionally, the introduction of the new Focus Mode mechanic and the implementation of seamless movement between settlements and ecosystems have provided an even more immersive gaming experience, while the fusion of numerous new elements with Monster Hunter's appeal has generated significant excitement, all of which led to the company first-month sales record of over 10 million units sold,” it added.

Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda thanked fans following the announcement. “We are very happy that so many people around the world are playing the game,” Tokuda said in an open letter. “To commemorate the 10 million milestone, we are planning to release a free item pack for the community, so please look forward to more information.”

#MHWilds Free Title Update 1: April 3 PT / April 4 BST!



🦊 Mizutsune

❕ HR Zoh Shia

🎉 The Grand Hub

⚡ Arch-Tempered Rey Dau

🌸 Festival of Accord: Blossomdance



The end of May brings a Capcom collab and more!



In summer comes TU2, where a long-awaited monster re-emerges... pic.twitter.com/FyvUdOXrLx — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 25, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update Arrives April 4

Capcom also said the game's first free Title Update would roll out on April 4 and add a fan-favourite monster and the new Grand Hub, an in-game settlement where players can gather and communicate with each other online, alongside other tweaks and improvements

The company confirmed that a new update was scheduled for the end of May and a second Free Title Update would be released around summer. More free title updates are planned for Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom said.

The first free Title Update is also bringing improvements to game stability on PC. Players on Steam have reported a host of technical issues for Monster Hunter Wilds. According to the game director's letter, some of these issues, including a reduction in VRAM usage and an upgrade to the DirectStorage version on Steam, will be addressed in the Title Update later this week. “These should result in an overall improvement in stability for our PC players,” Tokuda said.

Monster Hunter Wilds released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 28 and crossed one million concurrent players on Steam on the day of launch. The action-RPG has become the fifth most played game of all time on the platform. Capcom announced last month that Monster Hunter Wilds had crossed eight million units sold in just three days of launch.