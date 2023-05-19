Warner Bros. Games has finally announced Mortal Kombat 1, a reboot and reimagining of the universe that's been created by the Fire God Liu Kang. The fighting game is slated to release September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch, and has also dropped a cinematic trailer offering glimpses at the characters' new looks, some brutal fatalities, and new Kameo Fighters. Pre-orders grant access to the powerful sorcerer Shang Tsung, alongside beta access in August, reserved exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players. The news comes after the game (Mortal Kombat 12) was confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery's quarterly earnings call, followed by franchise creator Ed Boon occasionally throwing cryptic teasers on his Twitter.

The Mortal Kombat 1 trailer opens with a voiceover from Liu Kang saying, “It is time!”, and introducing the new realm he created — an idyllic paradise of sorts, with friend Kung Lau, recognisable by his razor-brimmed hat, working as a humble farmer. Elsewhere in the world, the steel fan-wielding Kitana continues ruling the Outworld with her loyal retainer and sister-clone Mileena. While there's no explicit mention of what caused the world to reset, we can assume it to be a result of Mortal Kombat 11's multiple endings, one of which ensured a new and better timeline, undoing Kronika's mistakes. Towards the end, Liu Kang had ascending into a god, the effects of which seem to carry over into MK1.

The serenity in the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is soon broken as lead characters Scorpion and Sub-Zero discover a blood-red eclipse in the far distance — resembling the ones in the Japanese manga Berserk and FromSoftware's Dark Souls 3. “For the storm is brewing,” Liu Kang narrates as he descendants from the skies, hoping to assist our heroes in a new battle. Of course, these relate to the Story Mode, which promises to offer ‘unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for the wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters.' A FAQ page for MK1 reveals that a constant internet connection isn't required to play the game, though it will be required for certain modes and features. Hopefully, the story mode stays safe.

Shang Tsung appears to be the main villain this time, emerging out of a portal as our heroes anticipate their newest threat. In the next couple of shots, we're treated to some of his Fatality animations, as he slits throats, breaks Mileena's neck, curb stomps Sub-Zero, and inserts his thumbs into Kitana's eye sockets. Among the new additions in Mortal Kombat 1 are the Kameo Fighters, a unique roster of partner characters, who provide assistance during matches via team-up combos, presumably. These fighters are chosen separately from the main roster. Speaking of the main roster, Mortal Kombat 1 has confirmed Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Johnny Cage.

What are you fighting for? Pre-Orders go live tomorrow at 10:00am PT. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/FcGlHNcoam — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) May 18, 2023

The FAQ page also reveals prices for Mortal Kombat 1, starting with $69.99 SRP (about Rs. 5,792) for the Standard Edition across all platforms — both physical and digital. Regional pricing could come into play. The Premium Edition costs $109.99 SRP (Rs. 9,102), granting early access to DLC characters, in-game currency, and a Kombat Pack containing extra characters.

And finally, there's the Kollector's Edition, which will be available at select retailers — physical only — for $249.99 SRP (about Rs. 20,691), containing a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture, art prints, a steel case, and all the bonuses in the Premium Edition. This is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X only. Furthermore, owners of the Premium and Kollector's Edition gain early access to Mortal Kombat 1 from September 14.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

