Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19

Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19

Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot and reimagining of the universe that’s been created by the Fire God Liu Kang.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 May 2023 14:32 IST
Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19

Photo Credit: NetherRealm Studios

Characters have new looks in Mortal Kombat 1

Highlights
  • Pre-orders on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X grant beta access in August
  • Mortal Kombat 1 starts at $69.99 SRP for the Standard Edition
  • MK1 introduces Kameo Fighters — partner characters for combat assistance

Warner Bros. Games has finally announced Mortal Kombat 1, a reboot and reimagining of the universe that's been created by the Fire God Liu Kang. The fighting game is slated to release September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch, and has also dropped a cinematic trailer offering glimpses at the characters' new looks, some brutal fatalities, and new Kameo Fighters. Pre-orders grant access to the powerful sorcerer Shang Tsung, alongside beta access in August, reserved exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players. The news comes after the game (Mortal Kombat 12) was confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery's quarterly earnings call, followed by franchise creator Ed Boon occasionally throwing cryptic teasers on his Twitter.

The Mortal Kombat 1 trailer opens with a voiceover from Liu Kang saying, “It is time!”, and introducing the new realm he created — an idyllic paradise of sorts, with friend Kung Lau, recognisable by his razor-brimmed hat, working as a humble farmer. Elsewhere in the world, the steel fan-wielding Kitana continues ruling the Outworld with her loyal retainer and sister-clone Mileena. While there's no explicit mention of what caused the world to reset, we can assume it to be a result of Mortal Kombat 11's multiple endings, one of which ensured a new and better timeline, undoing Kronika's mistakes. Towards the end, Liu Kang had ascending into a god, the effects of which seem to carry over into MK1.

The serenity in the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is soon broken as lead characters Scorpion and Sub-Zero discover a blood-red eclipse in the far distance — resembling the ones in the Japanese manga Berserk and FromSoftware's Dark Souls 3. “For the storm is brewing,” Liu Kang narrates as he descendants from the skies, hoping to assist our heroes in a new battle. Of course, these relate to the Story Mode, which promises to offer ‘unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for the wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters.' A FAQ page for MK1 reveals that a constant internet connection isn't required to play the game, though it will be required for certain modes and features. Hopefully, the story mode stays safe.

Shang Tsung appears to be the main villain this time, emerging out of a portal as our heroes anticipate their newest threat. In the next couple of shots, we're treated to some of his Fatality animations, as he slits throats, breaks Mileena's neck, curb stomps Sub-Zero, and inserts his thumbs into Kitana's eye sockets. Among the new additions in Mortal Kombat 1 are the Kameo Fighters, a unique roster of partner characters, who provide assistance during matches via team-up combos, presumably. These fighters are chosen separately from the main roster. Speaking of the main roster, Mortal Kombat 1 has confirmed Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Johnny Cage.

The FAQ page also reveals prices for Mortal Kombat 1, starting with $69.99 SRP (about Rs. 5,792) for the Standard Edition across all platforms — both physical and digital. Regional pricing could come into play. The Premium Edition costs $109.99 SRP (Rs. 9,102), granting early access to DLC characters, in-game currency, and a Kombat Pack containing extra characters.

And finally, there's the Kollector's Edition, which will be available at select retailers — physical only — for $249.99 SRP (about Rs. 20,691), containing a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture, art prints, a steel case, and all the bonuses in the Premium Edition. This is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X only. Furthermore, owners of the Premium and Kollector's Edition gain early access to Mortal Kombat 1 from September 14.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mortal kombat, mk, mortal kombat 1, mortal kombat 12, mortal kombat 1 announced, mortal kombat 1 release date, mortal kombat 1 2023, mortal kombat 1 trailer, mortal kombat 1 pre order, mortal kombat 1 reboot, mortal kombat 1 kameo fighters, netherrealm studios, warner bros games, pc, playstation 5, playstation 4, ps5, ps4, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Hong Kong Commences CBDC Pilot; Multiple Fintech Players Onboarded for Trial of e-HKD

Related Stories

Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  3. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  4. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  6. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With These New Features: Check Here
  7. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: Check Price
  8. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design Launched
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Key Specifications Leaked, May Get Similar Features: All Details
  2. Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19
  3. Apple Reality Pro Headset Will Feature External Display Showing Facial Expressions of User: Mark Gurman
  4. Hong Kong Commences CBDC Pilot; Multiple Fintech Players Onboarded for Trial of e-HKD
  5. Apple, Samsung Looking to Expand Production in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  6. TikTok Users in Montana, US, File Lawsuit Seeking to Block State's Ban on App
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses Amid US’ Debt Ceiling Discussions; Most Altcoins Fall
  9. Byju's Alpha Accused of Hiding $500 Million From Lenders as Firm Battles US Lawsuit Over Control
  10. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.