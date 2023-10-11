The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is into its fourth day, bringing discounts on a wide range of products and devices. The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional discount of 10 percent on SBI credit and debit card transactions. The Amazon sale features deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, electrical appliances, and more. Your gaming needs are also taken care of, with offers on accessories, consoles, and gaming laptops.

We've already covered the best deals on gaming consoles, gaming laptops, and smartphones earlier. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals on video games during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Video Games

Hogwarts Legacy - PS5

If you're a fan of Harry Potter books and films, Hogwarts Legacy could be the ideal pick for you. The action-RPG released early this year from Warner Bros. Games lets you fulfil your Hogwarts fantasy and takes you on a magical journey in line with stories presented in the books. In the game, you enrol as a new student in the titular school of magic and unravel a long-dormant mystery at the heart of Hogwarts.

The open world title lets you fully explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the surrounding areas. Hogwarts Legacy standard edition on the PS5 is available for a discounted price of Rs. 3,599, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,399.

Buy now at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 4,299)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

For Marvel fans, 2021's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is perhaps the perfect choice to experience that familiar world in the video game medium. The critically acclaimed narrative-focussed action-adventure title from Eidos-Montréal, puts you in the shoes of Starlord and lets you lead your motley crew of Guardians as you go on space adventures and try and thwart a new threat. All your favourites are here, including Groot, Rocket, Drax, and Gamora, with special appearances from many others.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Series consoles and Xbox One is available for Rs. 1,089, down 73 percent from its MRP of Rs. 3,999.

Buy now at Rs. 1,089 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Far Cry 6 - Yara Edition - PS4

If you're on the PS4, and you enjoy first-person shooters, you can pick up 2021's Far Cry 6 – Yara Edition for just Rs. 1,459 during the Amazon sale. Ubisoft's open-world shooter puts you in the shoes of a mercenary Dani Rojas, who joins the resistance against the dictatorship in the fictional nation of Yara. The Yara edition of the game also packs the Croc Hunter pack, which includes the Croc Hunter outfit, the 45/70 Rifle, the crocodile tooth weapon charm, and the 45/70 cartridge vehicle accessory.

Buy now at Rs. 1,459 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

The Medium - PS5

We've got horror fans covered as well. The Medium, 2021's psychological horror title from Bloober Team, lets you inhabit and explore two worlds — your own and the spirit world — and find clues to the overarching mystery. You play as Marriane, a medium who possesses psychic abilities, and helps lost souls through her abilities.

The Medium on the PS5 is available for Rs. 1,099, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,899, during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy now at Rs. 1,099 (MRP Rs. 1,899)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - PS5

For Star Wars fans, this year's critically acclaimed action-adventure title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available at a 10 percent discounted price of Rs. 4,039. Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and continues the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis as he sets upon another adventure to face up to the might of the Galactic Empire.

The game lets you wield lightsabers and fight off Stormtroopers and a host of iconic Star Wars villains. Based on the Soulsborne formula, the game focusses on melee combat and exploration, setting you free in detailed hub worlds.

Buy now at Rs. 4,039 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate – PS5

With the latest Mortal Kombat 1 released recently, you can check out the previous entry in the series to catch up on the story. Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate on the PS5 is available for Rs. 1,699, down from its MRP of Rs. 2,999, during the Amazon Sale. The ultimate edition additional content like Kombat pack 1, MK11: Aftermath & Kombat pack 2.

The game features the complete roster of 37 fighters from the iconic franchise. Fighting game fans can experience the story and also challenge their friends and other online players. Mortal Kombat series is known for its gory finishers and ultra-violent Fatalities and MK11 does not disappoint in that regard.

Buy now at Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

