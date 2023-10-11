Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Video Games on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Consoles

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available for a 10 percent discounted price of Rs. 4,039.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 October 2023 15:49 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Video Games on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Consoles

Photo Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor puts you in the shoes on Jedi Knight Cal Kestis

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy lets you fully explore Hogwarts and its surroundings
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox gets a 73 percent discount
  • Far Cry 6 on PS4 is available for Rs. 1,459
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is into its fourth day, bringing discounts on a wide range of products and devices. The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional discount of 10 percent on SBI credit and debit card transactions. The Amazon sale features deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, electrical appliances, and more. Your gaming needs are also taken care of, with offers on accessories, consoles, and gaming laptops.

We've already covered the best deals on gaming consoles, gaming laptops, and smartphones earlier. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals on video games during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Video Games

Hogwarts Legacy - PS5

If you're a fan of Harry Potter books and films, Hogwarts Legacy could be the ideal pick for you. The action-RPG released early this year from Warner Bros. Games lets you fulfil your Hogwarts fantasy and takes you on a magical journey in line with stories presented in the books. In the game, you enrol as a new student in the titular school of magic and unravel a long-dormant mystery at the heart of Hogwarts.

The open world title lets you fully explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the surrounding areas. Hogwarts Legacy standard edition on the PS5 is available for a discounted price of Rs. 3,599, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,399.

Buy now at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 4,299)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One 

For Marvel fans, 2021's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is perhaps the perfect choice to experience that familiar world in the video game medium. The critically acclaimed narrative-focussed action-adventure title from Eidos-Montréal, puts you in the shoes of Starlord and lets you lead your motley crew of Guardians as you go on space adventures and try and thwart a new threat. All your favourites are here, including Groot, Rocket, Drax, and Gamora, with special appearances from many others.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Series consoles and Xbox One is available for Rs. 1,089, down 73 percent from its MRP of Rs. 3,999.

Buy now at Rs. 1,089 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Far Cry 6 - Yara Edition - PS4

If you're on the PS4, and you enjoy first-person shooters, you can pick up 2021's Far Cry 6 – Yara Edition for just Rs. 1,459 during the Amazon sale. Ubisoft's open-world shooter puts you in the shoes of a mercenary Dani Rojas, who joins the resistance against the dictatorship in the fictional nation of Yara. The Yara edition of the game also packs the Croc Hunter pack, which includes the Croc Hunter outfit, the 45/70 Rifle, the crocodile tooth weapon charm, and the 45/70 cartridge vehicle accessory.

Buy now at Rs. 1,459 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

The Medium - PS5

We've got horror fans covered as well. The Medium, 2021's psychological horror title from Bloober Team, lets you inhabit and explore two worlds — your own and the spirit world — and find clues to the overarching mystery. You play as Marriane, a medium who possesses psychic abilities, and helps lost souls through her abilities.

The Medium on the PS5 is available for Rs. 1,099, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,899, during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy now at Rs. 1,099 (MRP Rs. 1,899)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - PS5

For Star Wars fans, this year's critically acclaimed action-adventure title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available at a 10 percent discounted price of Rs. 4,039. Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and continues the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis as he sets upon another adventure to face up to the might of the Galactic Empire.

The game lets you wield lightsabers and fight off Stormtroopers and a host of iconic Star Wars villains. Based on the Soulsborne formula, the game focusses on melee combat and exploration, setting you free in detailed hub worlds.

Buy now at Rs. 4,039 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate – PS5

With the latest Mortal Kombat 1 released recently, you can check out the previous entry in the series to catch up on the story. Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate on the PS5 is available for Rs. 1,699, down from its MRP of Rs. 2,999, during the Amazon Sale. The ultimate edition additional content like Kombat pack 1, MK11: Aftermath & Kombat pack 2.

The game features the complete roster of 37 fighters from the iconic franchise. Fighting game fans can experience the story and also challenge their friends and other online players. Mortal Kombat series is known for its gory finishers and ultra-violent Fatalities and MK11 does not disappoint in that regard.

Buy now at Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent combat
  • Engaging story
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Detailed world design
  • Bad
  • Tries to stuff in a lot
  • Lack of a companion system
  • Tedious inventory management
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Hogwarts Legacy review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Wizarding World
PEGI Rating 12+
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Pick stealth or guns blazing
  • Varied mission approaches
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Headshots are fun
  • Co-op is fun
  • Supremos, Resolver weapons
  • New enemy types
  • Gun holstering system
  • Vehicular variety
  • Bad
  • Bit of padding
  • Useless enemy respawning
  • Special forces are meh
  • Can't go too far in co-op
  • Side activities are okay
  • Could be more authentic
  • Amigos are more for flair
  • In-game store uses real money
  • No cross-play support
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Far Cry
PEGI Rating 18+
The Medium

The Medium

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunning
  • Intricately designed levels
  • Too many secrets to discover
  • Slice of life elements
  • Fast travel system
  • Strong combat
  • Customisable lightsabers
  • Bad
  • Terrible optimisation
  • Freeze frames
Read detailed Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Solid gameplay
  • Fun Story Mode
  • Expansive customization options
  • Great fighter roster that's well balanced
  • Bad
  • Confusing currency system
  • Gameplay can be grinding at times
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Mortal Kombat 11 review
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Mortal Kombat
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Great Indian Festival, Amazon Sale, Hogwarts Legacy, Jedi Survivor, Mortal Kombat 11, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
