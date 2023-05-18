Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti were launched by the company on Thursday as the company's latest graphics cards built on the current-gen Ada Lovelace architecture. The more powerful GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is available in 8GB and 16GB memory configurations, while the RTX 4060 model is available with 8GB of memory. Both models support Nvidia's deep learning super sampling (DLSS) for over 300 games as well as upcoming titles such as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Diablo IV.

The company says that the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card is 1.7 times faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti model. It is equipped with 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, along with 32MB of L2 cache. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4060 model has 24MB of L2 cache and is available in a single 8GB memory configuration.

The company says these chips are aimed at gamers, video editors, 3D artists, and other content creators such as broadcasters, who will see 40 percent better encoding efficiency, with the eighth NVENC video encoder from Nvidia. Similarly, 3D artists will see 45 percent faster performance over last year's RTX 3060 GPU series, according to Nvidia.

Pricing for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti starts at Rs. 41,000 for the model with 8GB of video memory, and will go on sale on May 24. The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB variant is priced at Rs. 51,000 and will go on sale in July, along with the RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of memory, which is priced at Rs. 31,000. For comparison, pricing for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti starts at Rs. 80,000 while the RTX 4070 starts at Rs. 62,000.

Nvidia says that the new GPUs based on the company's Ada Lovelace architecture are equipped with third-generation ray tracing (RT) cores and fourth-generation Tensor cores — the latter are aimed at speeding up artificial intelligence tasks, including Nvidia's own framerate-multiplying DLSS 3 technology. The firm says it has added improvements like shader execution reordering, opacity micromap, and displaced micro-mesh engines to improve ray tracing performance over the previous generation.

Earlier this year, Nvidia announced its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti desktop GPU in January at CES 2023, months after the company "unlaunched" its GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) model following negative press and consumer protests. The new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, which is also based on the Ada Lovelace architecture like the GeForce RTX 4060 series, had a much lower price at launch compared to the previous product that was "unlaunched" by the company.

