Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Mortal Kombat 1 Offers First Look at DLC Character Omni Man’s Fatalities, Coming This November

Mortal Kombat 1 Offers First Look at DLC Character Omni-Man’s Fatalities, Coming This November

J.K. Simmons will return to voice the villainous character from Invincible.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2023 14:23 IST
Mortal Kombat 1 Offers First Look at DLC Character Omni-Man’s Fatalities, Coming This November

Photo Credit: NetherRealm Studios

Omni-Man was paired with Tremor (Kameo) in the trailer

Highlights
  • Mortal Kombat 1 is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch
  • Omni-Man available to those who bought Premium Edition/ Kombat Pack DLC
  • NetherRealm revealed release schedule for Homelander, Peacemaker, more
Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 1 has debuted its first post-launch character Omni-Man from the Robert Kirkman comic book Invincible. NetherRealm Studios dropped the gameplay trailer during the New York Comic Con 2023 event, revealing a set of brutal moves that were pulled straight from the eponymous animated series adaptation on Amazon Prime Video. The villainous character will be available as a standalone fighter in November, accessible to those who bought the Premium Edition of the game or the Kombat Pack DLC separately. Actor J.K. Simmons is also reprising his role and voicing Omni-Man for Mortal Kombat 1.

While the Mortal Kombat series is known for major crossovers, this time, NetherRealm Studios is using multiversal shenanigans to explain the new comic book characters being included in the DLC. Omni-Man seems to have slipped into this new timeline forged by the Fire God Liu Kang and thus, we see the two squaring off in the gameplay trailer. Despite his arrogant demeanour and slow pace, Omni-Man quickly finds his footing through incredible strength, managing to easily toss around opponents using one hand and following it up with a brutal Fatality, where he pins them down and repeatedly punches faces, resulting in a bloodbath — before slamming down and cracking open their skulls. There's also one where he squeezes Liu Kang's head until his eyeballs pop out in gory fashion.

Mortal Kombat 1 Review

Revealing his plans to form the Viltrum Empire — the alien planet he's from — he drags Scorpion onto a subway line. If you've seen Invincible, you already know what happens next — Omni-Man uses his opponent's body as a shield against an incoming train, as its iron bars and torn metal continue cutting chunks off from their body, almost like a grater. Through all of this, Omni-Man's violent facade never comes off, making this seem like a faithful recreation. The Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer also reveals Tremor, a ninja honing Earth elemental powers, serving as a Kameo (assist) fighter for Omni-Man. He can be seen turning his arms into strong boulders and smashing enemies, or at times, emerging from underneath the Earth's surface to catch them off guard.

As mentioned before, Omni-Man is included as part of Mortal Kombat 1's DLC add-on pack, which promises to bring a bunch of other fighters, as well. Following Omni-Man and Tremor's (Kameo) introduction in November, NetherRealm confirmed that we can expect the necromancy expert Quan Chi and DC Comics' Peacemaker in Winter 2023/2024, the telekinetic Ermac and the villainous Homelander from The Boys in Spring 2024, and Scorpion's student Takeda Takahashi in the American Summer of 2024. Some new Kameo fighters are also expected, albeit there's no release window for them yet. Furthermore, Prime Video also dropped a trailer for Invincible season 2, as lead Mark Grayson/ Invincible (Steven Yeun) struggles to rebuild his life out of fear that he might become as vicious as his father Omni-Man was.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Breathtaking visuals
  • Humane changes to backstories
  • Smooth, responsive combat
  • Simple controls
  • Kameo assists are nicely executed
  • Brutal Fatalities
  • Bad
  • Story falls off in the second half
  • Lacklustre character development
  • Familiar gameplay
  • Invasions mode is a grind fest
  • Microtransactions
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Mortal Kombat 1 review
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mortal kombat, mortal kombat 1, mk1, mortal kombat 1 omni man, mortal kombat 1 omni man release window, mortal kombat 1 omni man gameplay, mortal kombat 1 omni man fatalities, mortal kombat 1 omni man trailer, mortal kombat 1 dlc, jk simmons, invincible, amazon prime video, robert kirkman, netherrealm studios, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s, nintendo switch
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Apple to Pre-Install Latest Software on iPhone Models Sold via Stores: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Mortal Kombat 1 Offers First Look at DLC Character Omni-Man’s Fatalities, Coming This November
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Festive Season Sale Goes Live With Up to Rs. 10,000 Discounts
  2. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  3. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  4. OnePlus Open India Price Tipped, May Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  5. Samsung Galaxy A05s to Launch in India on This Day: Specifications
  6. PVR INOX Passport Monthly Subscription Pass Launched at Rs. 699 for 10 Movies
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  8. Vivo Y200 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured India Launch
  9. CERT-In Warns of 51 Major Security Flaws Affecting These Android Versions
  10. Vivo Y200 5G Launch Timeline, Specifications Teased; Could Debut Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Plans to Launch Refreshed iPad Models With Faster Chips This Week: Reports
  2. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Models Said to Get Same 3nm A18 Pro Processor Next Year: Analyst
  3. Mortal Kombat 1 Offers First Look at DLC Character Omni-Man’s Fatalities, Coming This November
  4. Apple to Pre-Install Latest Software on iPhone Models Sold via Stores: Mark Gurman
  5. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,400mAh Battery
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Above $27,000, Ether and Solana See Recoveries
  7. OnePlus Open Price in India, Sale Date Tipped, Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras, 2K Resolution Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy A05s India Launch Date Set For October 18; Phone Debuts in Philippines Alongside Galaxy A05
  9. Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere Reveals New Voice Actors Replacing Justin Roiland
  10. Vivo Y200 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »