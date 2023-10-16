Mortal Kombat 1 has debuted its first post-launch character Omni-Man from the Robert Kirkman comic book Invincible. NetherRealm Studios dropped the gameplay trailer during the New York Comic Con 2023 event, revealing a set of brutal moves that were pulled straight from the eponymous animated series adaptation on Amazon Prime Video. The villainous character will be available as a standalone fighter in November, accessible to those who bought the Premium Edition of the game or the Kombat Pack DLC separately. Actor J.K. Simmons is also reprising his role and voicing Omni-Man for Mortal Kombat 1.

While the Mortal Kombat series is known for major crossovers, this time, NetherRealm Studios is using multiversal shenanigans to explain the new comic book characters being included in the DLC. Omni-Man seems to have slipped into this new timeline forged by the Fire God Liu Kang and thus, we see the two squaring off in the gameplay trailer. Despite his arrogant demeanour and slow pace, Omni-Man quickly finds his footing through incredible strength, managing to easily toss around opponents using one hand and following it up with a brutal Fatality, where he pins them down and repeatedly punches faces, resulting in a bloodbath — before slamming down and cracking open their skulls. There's also one where he squeezes Liu Kang's head until his eyeballs pop out in gory fashion.

Mortal Kombat 1 Review

Revealing his plans to form the Viltrum Empire — the alien planet he's from — he drags Scorpion onto a subway line. If you've seen Invincible, you already know what happens next — Omni-Man uses his opponent's body as a shield against an incoming train, as its iron bars and torn metal continue cutting chunks off from their body, almost like a grater. Through all of this, Omni-Man's violent facade never comes off, making this seem like a faithful recreation. The Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer also reveals Tremor, a ninja honing Earth elemental powers, serving as a Kameo (assist) fighter for Omni-Man. He can be seen turning his arms into strong boulders and smashing enemies, or at times, emerging from underneath the Earth's surface to catch them off guard.

As mentioned before, Omni-Man is included as part of Mortal Kombat 1's DLC add-on pack, which promises to bring a bunch of other fighters, as well. Following Omni-Man and Tremor's (Kameo) introduction in November, NetherRealm confirmed that we can expect the necromancy expert Quan Chi and DC Comics' Peacemaker in Winter 2023/2024, the telekinetic Ermac and the villainous Homelander from The Boys in Spring 2024, and Scorpion's student Takeda Takahashi in the American Summer of 2024. Some new Kameo fighters are also expected, albeit there's no release window for them yet. Furthermore, Prime Video also dropped a trailer for Invincible season 2, as lead Mark Grayson/ Invincible (Steven Yeun) struggles to rebuild his life out of fear that he might become as vicious as his father Omni-Man was.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.