Technology News
English Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Support Backwards Compatibility

Nintendo confirmed earlier this year that the Switch 2 would be announced next year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 September 2024 20:40 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Support Backwards Compatibility

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The Nintendo Switch was launched in March 2017

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced before end of March 2025
  • Nintendo expects to sell 13.5 million Switch units in the current FY
  • The Switch 2 has likely entered production
Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch's successor will reportedly support backwards compatibility. A reliable games industry insider claimed earlier this week that the Switch 2 would play games released on the previous generation console. Nintendo confirmed earlier this year that the Switch 2 would be announced next year. The company has not yet provided any official details about the upcoming console or possible backwards compatibility support.

Nintendo Switch 2 Backwards Compatibility

The information comes from tipster Nate the Hate (as spotted by VGC), who has a track record of leaking accurate information about games and consoles. In a reply to a Reddit post about the Nintendo Switch 2, the tipster claimed: “It has backwards compatibility support.”

The tipster's claim falls in line with earlier reports that said the Switch would arrive with backwards compatibility. A third-party Switch peripherals manufacturer had said back in April that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be backwards compatible with both physical and digital games.

The latest Reddit post mentioned rumours about an update on the Switch 2 that may arrive in September. The Reddit post was based on industry analyst David Gibson's X post from Wednesday, that claimed the Nintendo Switch 2 was likely in production and an update on the upcoming console was expected this month.

“No-one seems to have noticed the Nintendo assembler- Hosiden is spending ¥2bn on production equipment and ¥1bn on automation in FY3/25 for its major customer in amusement (Nintendo). I still expect Sept news and March 2025 release for next device,” Gibson said in his post.

In May, Nintendo confirmed it would announce the Nintendo Switch successor during the financial year ending March 2025. The company also said it expected to sell 13.5 million Switch units in the current financial year. Nintendo has already announced new games for the Nintendo Switch as the iconic console enters its final lap. A new The Legend of Zelda title, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, is set launch on the Switch later this year.

Last month, GamesIndustry.biz claimed that developers had been told not to expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to arrive in the current financial year. According to the report, developers were expecting the console to arrive in April or May 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G India Launch Date Set for September 11; Key Features Teased

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Support Backwards Compatibility
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. DJI Neo Launched as the Company's Smallest and Most Compact Drone
  3. HMD Fusion Unveiled With Unique Interchangeable Covers
  4. Sennheiser HD 620S Review
  5. Samsung Brings New Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S24 Series, Older Models
  6. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for These Useful Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Support Backwards Compatibility
  2. Google Photos Updated With Descriptive Queries Feature for Improved Search Experience
  3. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G India Launch Date Set for September 11; Key Features Teased
  4. Apple Watch Series 10 to Arrive With Larger Display, Support for Sleep Apnea Detection: Bloomberg
  5. UK Says 90 Percent Crypto Firms Applying for Licence Lacks Money Laundering, Fraud Precautions
  6. Samsung Reportedly Developing Smart Glasses in Collaboration With Google
  7. Honor Watch 5 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life Unveiled
  8. Honor MagicPad 2, Magic V3 to Feature AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection to Help Users With Nearsightedness
  9. Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on Certification Website; Could Be an Affordable Version of Moto Razr 50
  10. AlgoBharat Initiates Second Edition of ‘Road to Impact’ Initiative in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »