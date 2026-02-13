Nvidia showcased its GeForce Now cloud gaming service in India in February. The app allows users to stream games directly to their smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and laptops via browsers. People can even play AAA titles without having devices with high-end hardware specifications, merely requiring a stable internet connection. The cloud gaming service is coming soon in India. Ahead of its launch in the country, the US-based tech giant has announced that it is rolling out the dedicated GeForce Now app to select Amazon Fire TV devices, bringing cloud gaming to the streaming sticks.

Nvidia's GeForce App Lets Users Stream Games at 1080p/ 60fps

On Thursday, the US-based tech giant announced that it is launching the dedicated GeForce Now app for select Amazon Fire TV devices. Earlier, the cloud gaming service was only available on PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and select smart TV models. The GeForce Now app is now available on Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) with Fire OS 8.1.6.0 and later versions.

Nvidia's new dedicated GeForce Now app can also be accessed on Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen) with Fire OS 7.7.1.1 and newer versions. However, the company plans to roll out the app to other Fire TV devices, too. The cloud gaming service will allow users to stream games on the Fire TV device at up to 1080p/60 fps with standard-dynamic-range graphics, utilising the H.264 video encoding and stereo audio.

Additionally, users will be able to connect a compatible controller with the Fire TV devices mentioned above to play games. Nvidia's GeForce Now app eliminates the need for users to own a gaming console or a PC with a high-end CPU and GPU, as it streams AAA games, including IO Interactive's upcoming 007: First Light, through cloud servers instead of running them on the device. The GeForce Now app was recently made available on devices running Linux, too, expanding its availability from Windows and Mac.

Earlier this month, on February 10, the US-based tech giant showcased the GeForce Now cloud gaming capabilities in India, while also announcing that the service will be launched in India soon. It is set to compete with Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service, which was made available in India in November 2025.