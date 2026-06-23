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  • Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, G14, G16, ProArt PZ14 and TUF Gaming A14 Go on Sale in India: Prices Start at Rs 1.99 Lakh

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, G14, G16, ProArt PZ14 and TUF Gaming A14 Go on Sale in India: Prices Start at Rs 1.99 Lakh

Asus ProArt PZ14 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 18:11 IST
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, G14, G16, ProArt PZ14 and TUF Gaming A14 Go on Sale in India: Prices Start at Rs 1.99 Lakh

Asus TUF Gaming A14 runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor

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Highlights
  • New ROG Zephyrus, ProArt and TUF laptops go on sale in India
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H CPU
  • Availability of new Asus laptops varies by model
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Asus's new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 series, and ProArt PZ14 laptops are now available for purchase in India alongside the refreshed TUF Gaming A14. The new gaming and creator-focused laptop lineup was launched in the country earlier this month, with new AI capabilities and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics. The ROG Zephyrus Duo runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 runs on an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor. The ROG Zephyrus G16 is offered with Intel Core Ultra 9 processor options. The Asus ProArt PZ14 has a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. Meanwhile, the updated TUF Gaming A14 combines an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, ProArt PZ14, TUF Gaming A14: Price in India

The refreshed Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 lineup starts at Rs. 2,59,990 for the RTX 5060 variant with model number GA403GM-SY163WS. The RTX 5060 variant (model number GA403GM-SY132WS) starts at Rs. 2,89,990.

The Asus Zephyrus ROG G14 with the RTX 5070 GPU starts at Rs. 3,69,990. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with the RTX 5070 Ti is available in two variants with an initial price tag of Rs. 4,59,990 (GU606AR-TB039WS - RTX5070Ti) and Rs. 4,19,990 (GU606AR-TB112WS - RTX5070Ti).

The RTX 5080-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606AW-TB043WS - RTX5080) starts at Rs. 5,09,990. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo lineup starts at Rs. 5,49,990 for the RTX 5070 Ti model (GX651AR-SR074WS - RTX5070Ti). The Asus Zephyrus Duo with RTX 5090 (GX651AX-SR099WS - RTX5090) starts at Rs. 6,99,990.

The Asus ProArt PZ14 starts at Rs. 2,69,990. The Asus TUF Gaming A14 with the GeForce RTX 5060 GPU has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,99,990.

Availability of new Asus laptops varies by model. Select variants are exclusively available through ROG Stores and Asus eShop. Most of the models are listed for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retailers. As a launch offer, Asus is providing a no-cost EMI offer for customers for up to 18 months starting from Rs. 11,111 per month.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, ProArt PZ14, TUF Gaming A14 Key Features

All new devices run on Windows 11 Home, with dedicated NPUs and new AI capabilities. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor alongside Intel's integrated NPU. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and a 90Wh four-cell lithium-ion battery.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor with Intel's integrated NPU. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU and a 73Wh four-cell lithium-ion battery.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 ships can be paired with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor with Intel's integrated NPU. It runs on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and boasts a 90Wh four-cell lithium-ion battery.

Asus TUF Gaming A14 runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor paired with an AMD XDNA NPU. It carries an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU and a 73Wh battery.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor powers the Asus ProArt PZ14. It has Qualcomm Hexagon NPU and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. It carries a 75Wh battery.

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Further reading: Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, Asus ProArt PZ14, Asus TUF Gaming A14, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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