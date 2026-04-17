GeForce Now Explained: What Is It, Features, Subscription Plans and More

Nvidia GeForce Now has officially made its way to India, years after its global introduction. It signals a significant step for cloud gaming in the country, following the recent establishment of a GeForce RTX-powered data centre in India. As high-end gaming hardware remains expensive and often beyond the reach of many users, Nvidia's cloud gaming service aims to bridge this gap by allowing players to stream games directly via cloud, eliminating hardware limitations. Introduced as a subscription-based service, it offers support for AAA titles and RTX-enabled graphics.

Here's a closer look at what GeForce Now is, how it works, and what users in India can look forward to.

What Is GeForce Now and How Does It Work?

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming platform developed by Nvidia that lets users play PC games without needing powerful local hardware. Instead of running games on the device, the service streams gameplay from remote servers equipped with high-end GPUs, including Nvidia's Blackwell RTX servers. This means players can stream games on PCs, Mac, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and handheld devices.

In India, the Ultimate tier of GeForce Now is powered by Nvidia's Blackwell-based RTX 5080 SuperPOD infrastructure. These servers are claimed to deliver up to 2.8 times faster performance than previous generations and more than three times the performance of leading consoles. On the Ultimate tier, each instance offers up to 62 teraflops of compute performance and a 48GB frame buffer, enabling advanced AI-driven rendering, ray tracing, and DLSS features.

Nvidia's cloud gaming platform offers a library of more than 2,000 ready-to-play games, including popular AAA titles like Batman: Arkham City, Fallout 4, Far Cry Primal, and Wolfenstein: The New Order. Apart from this, there are over 2,200 additional games offered via Steam using the install-to-play method. Users can log in, connect their existing game libraries from platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store, and start playing instantly.

Key Features of GeForce Now

One of the biggest highlights of GeForce Now is support for real-time ray tracing and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). As per the company, this allows users to experience high-end graphics even on low-powered devices. Depending on the subscription tier, players can access GPUs equivalent to RTX 40-series or even RTX 50-series hardware.

Users can log in, connect their existing game libraries from platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store, and start playing instantly. This means players do not need to repurchase games, unlike some other cloud gaming services. The processing happens in the cloud, while the local hardware simply serves as a screen and input interface.

The service supports AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Fortnite, among others. It also offers cross-platform play, enabling users to continue progress across devices. This flexibility makes it accessible to users who may not own dedicated gaming hardware but have multiple devices.

Another key feature is instant play. Nvidia says this eliminates the need for downloads, updates, or installations. Games launch directly from the cloud, saving time and storage space.

However, the entire experience is heavily dependent on internet connectivity. For optimal experience, Nvidia recommends a high-speed, low-latency internet connection, especially for higher resolution and frame rate streaming.

GeForce Now Subscription Plans in India

In India, GeForce Now is available with multiple subscription tiers, although it is still in the early access phase. The first is the free tier, which, as the name suggests, allows players to stream games for free. However, this has yet to be made available. This mode has limited session lengths, and it is offered with queue-based access.

During the introductory period, Nvidia currently offers 90-day passes priced at Rs. 999 for the Performance tier and Rs. 1,999 for the Ultimate tier. Players can also purchase an additional 200GB of persistent storage for Rs. 299 for the same duration.

The aforementioned paid plans unlock additional benefits such as priority access to servers, longer session durations, and higher performance levels. Premium tiers also enable access to more powerful GPUs, higher frame rates, and enhanced graphics features like ray tracing.

Performance and Early Impressions in India

Ahead of GeForce Now's India launch, Gadgets 360 had a chance to try out the service in a semi-controlled environment, and the gaming experience was impressive. During the hands-on session, we tested Playground's Forza Horizon 5, which performed seamlessly on an older OnePlus 10T. It was paired with an Xbox controller, and the experience was fluid, without any noticeable frame drops or stuttering. The performance was so consistent that it was easy to forget the game was being streamed via the cloud rather than running natively on the handset.

Further, a demo of Hollow Knight: Silksong on an iPhone 13 showcased similar performance. Hogwarts: Legacy was also demoed on an Apple iPad Pro, and it ran at a buttery smooth 60fps with about a 2-4ms ping. We also used a Steam Deck to play Resident Evil: Biohazard, which, as expected, had no problems running the game.

However, our experience was limited to Nvidia demo zone's semi-controlled environment, and it is yet to be determined if the service would perform similarly on any home broadband or an established fibre network.