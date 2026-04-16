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Nvidia GeForce Now With RTX 5080-Powered Cloud Gaming Hits Early Access in India

GeForce Now's Ultimate tier supports streaming at up to 5K resolution at 120fps.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 07:30 IST
Nvidia GeForce Now With RTX 5080-Powered Cloud Gaming Hits Early Access in India

Photo Credit: Nvidia

GeForce Now supports more than 4,500 titles, including over 100 free-to-play games

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Highlights
  • Service lets users stream PC games without high-end hardware
  • Plans start at Rs. 999 for 90 days with storage add-ons
  • It supports Steam, Xbox Game Pass and other game libraries
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Nvidia on Thursday began rolling out early access to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service in India, with access opening in beta from Thursday. Gamers can join a waitlist to receive invitations on a first-come, first-served basis. GeForce Now allows users to stream PC games directly from the cloud without requiring high-end hardware. It works across devices such as PCs, Macs, smartphones, smart TVs, and handheld consoles, and supports libraries from platforms including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect, and GOG.

Nvidia's GeForce Now Supports 4,500 Games in India

As part of the early access phase, Nvidia is offering 90-day passes priced at Rs. 999 for the Performance tier and Rs. 1,999 for the Ultimate tier. An additional 200GB of persistent storage can be purchased for Rs. 299 for the same duration. A free tier is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, the company added in a press release.

The rollout of GeForce Now in India is powered by Nvidia's Blackwell-based RTX 5080 SuperPOD infrastructure. The company says these servers deliver up to 2.8 times faster performance than previous generations and more than three times the performance of leading consoles. Each instance offers up to 62 teraflops of compute performance and a 48GB frame buffer, enabling advanced AI-driven rendering, ray tracing, and DLSS features, according to the company.

The GeForce Now Ultimate tier supports streaming at up to 5K resolution at 120fps. It also offers a lower latency mode with up to 1080p at 360fps using Nvidia Reflex, with latency claimed to be under 30 milliseconds. The service also offers a Cinematic Quality Streaming mode that uses AV1 encoding, AI-based video enhancements, 4:4:4 chroma, and 10-bit HDR to improve clarity, colour accuracy, and motion.

GeForce Now currently supports more than 4,500 titles, including over 100 free-to-play games such as Counter-Strike 2, as well as titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, and upcoming releases like PRAGMATA. The company says new games will be added to the platform on a weekly basis.

The GeForce Now service also introduces an Install-to-Play feature powered by Nvidia's NVMesh technology, allowing supported titles to be downloaded to cloud storage for faster access. Users on paid plans get 100GB of session-based storage, with the option to buy persistent storage for installed games.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Mexico looks beautiful
  • Varied regions, better with weather
  • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
  • Hundreds of cars
  • Driving mechanics are refined
  • Easy to pick up, but with depth
  • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
  • Deep co-op support
  • EventLab is promising
  • Diverse character creator
  • Bad
  • Lack of innovation
  • Iterative update
  • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
  • Expedition collectibles are meh
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 12+
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Further reading: Nvidia GeForce Now, Nvidia GeForce Now India Launch, Nvidia GeForce Now Price in India, Nvidia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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