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Phantom Blade Zero Sells 4 Million Copies, Reaches Over 800,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

Phantom Blade Zero reached the sales milestone in just 72 hours after launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 November 2026 14:59 IST
Phantom Blade Zero Sells 4 Million Copies, Reaches Over 800,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

Photo Credit: S-Game

Phantom Blade Zero launched on PC and PS5

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Highlights
  • Phantom Blade Zero is among the highest-rated games of 2026
  • The action-adventure title was developed by Chinese studio S-Game
  • Phantom Blade Zero topped Steam's best-sellers chart at launch
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Phantom Blade Zero has sold over 4 million on all platforms in just three days of launch. Developer S-Game announced the sales milestone on Monday after the wuxia action-adventure title reached over 800,000 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend.

The Chinese studio thanked players in a post on X and confirmed that Phantom Blade Zero had sold over 4 million copies on PC and PS5 in just 72 hours. S-Game also shared the game's Metacritic score and user ratings on Steam and PS5. The action title has received critical acclaim and is amongst the year's top-rated games.

Phantom Blade Zero launched on PS5 and PC on October 28 and quickly topped Steam's global best-selling games chart. The game also drew a record number of players on PC on the day of its release, hitting over 700,000 concurrent players on Steam, as per SteamDB charts. It is among the most played games on Steam right now, behind on free-to-play multiplayer title Counter-Strike 2.

Phantom Blade Zero Hits 800,000 Players on Steam

The game's player numbers have only grown since launch. On Sunday, Phantom Blade Zero reached a peak concurrent player count of 833,921 on Steam, according to SteamDB charts.

S-Game did not confirm platform-specific sales for the title. However, ahead of launch, Phantom Blade Zero was estimated to have sold 850,000 digital copies across Steam and PlayStation, with 73.8 percent of sales coming on Steam and 26.2 percent on PS5, according to data from market research firm Alinea Analytics.

Phantom Blade Zero follows in the footsteps of other commercial hits from China like Black Myth: Wukong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, released in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Black Myth: Wukong became a phenomenon at launch and broke player records on Steam. The game is the second most played title of all time on Steam and has sold over 20 million copies.

Available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation Store, Phantom Blade Zero is an action-adventure title inspired by Chinese martial arts. The game follows the story of Soul, an assassin on a quest to clear his name after being accused of his mentor's murder.

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Further reading: Phantom Blade Zero, S Game, Steam, PC, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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