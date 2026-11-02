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  • Karbonn Rebel Pro and Rebel Launched in India With Up to 7,000mAh Battery, Marking Firm’s Comeback: Price, Specifications

Karbonn Rebel Pro and Rebel Launched in India With Up to 7,000mAh Battery, Marking Firm’s Comeback: Price, Specifications

Karbonn Rebel Pro will go on sale in India in Blue, Cherry Red, Gold, and Gray colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 15:12 IST
Karbonn Rebel Pro and Rebel Launched in India With Up to 7,000mAh Battery, Marking Firm’s Comeback: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Karbonn

Karbonn Rebel Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Karbonn Rebel series will be available for purchase via Amazon
  • Karbonn Rebel Pro features a 64-megapixel camera
  • Karbonn Rebel sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display
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Karbonn Rebel series was launched in India on Monday, marking the return of the tech firm to the country's smartphone market. The handsets are scheduled to go on sale in India later this week via an e-commerce platform. The Karbonn Rebel is offered in three shades, while the Rebel Pro model is offered in four colour options. Both smartphones are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio series chipset. While the Karbonn Rebel features a 7,000mAh battery, the Rebel Pro carries a smaller 6,000mAh battery. The standard and Pro models sport 6.75-inch and 6.7-inch HD+ displays, respectively.

Karbonn Rebel Pro and Karbonn Rebel Price in India, Availability

Karbonn Rebel and Karbonn Rebel Pro prices in India are set at Rs. 14,999 each. However, the tech firm is offering the Karbonn Rebel at a launch price of Rs. 11,999. Meanwhile, the launch price of the Karbonn Rebel Pro is set at Rs. 12,499. The smartphone maker is offering a Rs. 1,000 bank discount, bringing the effective prices to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,499, respectively.

Both smartphones are set to go on sale in India on November 4 at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The Karbonn Rebel is offered in Blue, Gold, and Silver colour options. On the other hand, the Karbonn Rebel Pro will be available for purchase in Blue, Cherry Red, Gold, and Gray colourways.

Karbonn Rebel Pro and Karbonn Rebel Specifications, Features

Both Karbonn Rebel and Rebel Pro are dual-SIM smartphones. The handsets ship with Android 16, which is claimed to offer a bloatware-free user experience. Further, the tech firm promises two years of OS upgrades and two years of security updates for the Rebel series phones. The Karbonn Rebel sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 650 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Karbonn Rebel Pro features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 720 nits peak brightness.

Karbonn claims that its Rebel series phones ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Powering the Karbonn Rebel and Rebel Pro is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. Both phones feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Karbonn Rebel features a single 50-megapixel (f/1.8) camera on the back with autofocus and an 80-degree field of view. On the other hand, the Karbonn Rebel Pro carries a single 64-megapixel (f/1.8) rear camera with autofocus. The Pro model also boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Karbonn Rebel packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Karbonn Rebel Pro is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, with support for 20W wired fast charging. The two also support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The handsets also boast a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, along with face unlock support.

Karbonn Rebel

Karbonn Rebel

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Karbonn Rebel Pro

Karbonn Rebel Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Karbonn Rebel Pro, Karbonn Rebel, Karbonn, Karbonn Rebel Pro Price in India, Karbonn Rebel Price in India, Karbonn Rebel Pro India Launch, Karbonn Rebel India Launch, Karbonn Rebel Pro Specifications, Karbonn Rebel Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Karbonn Rebel Pro and Rebel Launched in India With Up to 7,000mAh Battery, Marking Firm’s Comeback: Price, Specifications
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