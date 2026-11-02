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  • Redmi M100 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Redmi M100 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Redmi M100 Pro features a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 13:57 IST
Redmi M100 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi M100 Pro ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3

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Highlights
  • Redmi M100 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display
  • The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
  • Redmi M100 Pro has an IP68 resistance rating
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Redmi M100 Pro has been launched in China. The new M series phone comes in four colourways and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. It ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS and has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. The specifications of the Redmi M100 Pro are identical to the Note 14 Pro Chinese version. The new handset has a triple rear camera unit headed by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an IP68-rated build.

Redmi M100 Pro Price

The Redmi M100 Pro is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the sole variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is offered in Midnight Black, Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple (translated from Chinese) colours.

Redmi M100 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi M100 Pro ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 3,000 nits local peak brightness and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of 2560Hz. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Redmi M100 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. For optics, the Redmi M100 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 20-megapixel front camera.

pro redmi m100 Redmi M100 Pro

Photo Credit: Redmi

 

Connectivity options on the Redmi M100 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou and NFC. The Redmi M100 Pro has an IP68 resistance rating. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone includes stereo speakers and an infrared blaster.

The Redmi M100 Pro is backed by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. The new model appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro, which was launched in 2024 in China.

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Further reading: Redmi M100 Pro, Redmi M100 Pro Price, Redmi M100 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Redmi M100 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
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