Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Signature 27 Hands On Video Reveals Tandem OLED Display, Dedicated Motion Sensors and More

Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals Tandem OLED Display, Dedicated Motion Sensors and More

Motorola’s Signature 27 will reportedly have one of the brightest displays in the business

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 11:49 IST
Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals Tandem OLED Display, Dedicated Motion Sensors and More

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola also showcased its Signature 27 at the recent India Mobile Congress 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola will launch its Signature 27 on November 5
  • The flagship smartphone was unveiled at a recent event
  • The hands-on video reveals additional hardware details about the device
Advertisement

After a quick unveiling at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, Motorola is now preparing for a global launch of its premium flagship smartphone on November 5. Ahead of its launch a hands-on video has appeared online revealing plenty of details that were not available during its unveiling at the Snapdragon Summit. This would include details about its display, RAM, storage, software and cameras. The Motorola Signature 27's battery details still remain a mystery, but we can expect more information to emerge closer to the launch date.

Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals New Hardware Details

Many of the hardware-related details which were unavailable during the Motorola Signature 27's unveiling at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit have now been revealed in a hands-on video. A video posted by Danny Winget on YouTube gives us his first impressions about the device.

The youtuber reveals that Motorola's Signature 27 will have a 6.8-inch Tandem OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tandem OLED technology (first showcased on Apple's recent Pro iPad and MacBook Pro models) reportedly helps the display achieve a peak brightness of 12,000 nits. Naturally, it also supports Dolby Vision.

The phone will be available in two variants, the commonly displayed Capulet Olive and a Panton Coal Smoke, both of which are said to have distinct textures. The video reveals that it will also make use of aluminium and ceramic for its overall design. The phone will also have a “40 percent larger” vapour chamber cooling system.

We already knew the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme (2nm) chipset, but we now know that the phone will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4,1 storage. The phone will also run Motorola's version of Android 17 along with 7 years of OS updates.

Also new information is the presence of a dedicated motion sensing hardware to help the device capture motion photos when using an “action camera” mode. The phone was previously said to have 50-megapixel primary (Sony LYTIA 910) sensor and 200-megapixel periscope telephoto. New details shared by the youtuber include 8K video capability on the primary and 100x zoom capability on the telephoto cameras. The phone will also reportedly get a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The video does not provide any information about the Motorola Signature 27's battery. No specific details about its battery type, capacity or changing have been shared elsewhere as well.

The phone was also unveiled at the recent India Mobile Congress 2026 event held in Delhi. We took a closer look at the device with regards to Motorola's deviation from the standard smartphone designs. You can read about it here.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Signature 27, Motorola, Motorola Signature 27 Display, Motorola Signature 27 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Specifications, Features Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals Tandem OLED Display, Dedicated Motion Sensors and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Access PF Balance, Passbook Details Through WhatsApp
  2. Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals New Hardware Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi M100 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo Pad Air 6 Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Surface Ahead of November Launch
  3. Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Launch Timeline Announced
  4. Apple May Discontinue Non-Touch MacBook Pro Models Next Year: Mark Gurman
  5. AI Detection Tools Are Influencing Writing Styles as Writers Fear Being Falsely Accused of Plagiarism: Report
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition: Lucrative Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and More
  7. Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals Tandem OLED Display, Dedicated Motion Sensors and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 to Mark the Return of Under-Display Camera, Tipster Claims
  9. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on Four New Devices, Could Launch Offline XiaoAI
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Specifications, Features Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »