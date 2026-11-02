After a quick unveiling at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, Motorola is now preparing for a global launch of its premium flagship smartphone on November 5. Ahead of its launch a hands-on video has appeared online revealing plenty of details that were not available during its unveiling at the Snapdragon Summit. This would include details about its display, RAM, storage, software and cameras. The Motorola Signature 27's battery details still remain a mystery, but we can expect more information to emerge closer to the launch date.

Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals New Hardware Details

Many of the hardware-related details which were unavailable during the Motorola Signature 27's unveiling at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit have now been revealed in a hands-on video. A video posted by Danny Winget on YouTube gives us his first impressions about the device.

The youtuber reveals that Motorola's Signature 27 will have a 6.8-inch Tandem OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tandem OLED technology (first showcased on Apple's recent Pro iPad and MacBook Pro models) reportedly helps the display achieve a peak brightness of 12,000 nits. Naturally, it also supports Dolby Vision.

The phone will be available in two variants, the commonly displayed Capulet Olive and a Panton Coal Smoke, both of which are said to have distinct textures. The video reveals that it will also make use of aluminium and ceramic for its overall design. The phone will also have a “40 percent larger” vapour chamber cooling system.

We already knew the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme (2nm) chipset, but we now know that the phone will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4,1 storage. The phone will also run Motorola's version of Android 17 along with 7 years of OS updates.

Also new information is the presence of a dedicated motion sensing hardware to help the device capture motion photos when using an “action camera” mode. The phone was previously said to have 50-megapixel primary (Sony LYTIA 910) sensor and 200-megapixel periscope telephoto. New details shared by the youtuber include 8K video capability on the primary and 100x zoom capability on the telephoto cameras. The phone will also reportedly get a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The video does not provide any information about the Motorola Signature 27's battery. No specific details about its battery type, capacity or changing have been shared elsewhere as well.

The phone was also unveiled at the recent India Mobile Congress 2026 event held in Delhi. We took a closer look at the device with regards to Motorola's deviation from the standard smartphone designs. You can read about it here.