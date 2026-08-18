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Phantom Blade Zero's State of Play Deep Dive Reveals New Gameplay and Story Details

Phantom Blade Zero's State of Play show was broadcast on August 18.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 August 2026 15:13 IST
Phantom Blade Zero's State of Play Deep Dive Reveals New Gameplay and Story Details

Photo Credit: S-Game

Phantom Blade Zero launches on October 29

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Highlights
  • Phantom Blade Zero received a 20-minute gameplay and story deep dive
  • Donnie Yen serves as a creative consultant on the action game
  • Phantom Blade Zero will launch on PC and PS5
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Phantom Blade Zero, the upcoming Wuxia action game from Chinese developer S-Game, received a gameplay and story deep dive at a dedicated State of Play broadcast on Tuesday. The studio shared more details on the game's dark Wuxia world, its gameplay systems, and the involvement of martial artist and filmmaker Donnie Yen during the presentation.

The action title is set in the fictional world of Wulin, where martial arts heroes reside. The game's protagonist, Soul, a feared Wuxia warrior, is framed for his leader's murder and betrayed by his comrades. Killed in a duel, Soul is brought back to life by a mysterious figure and set on a path of revenge.

Now returned to the world of Wulin, Soul has 66 days to live, and, in that time, he must find a cure for his condition and confront those who betrayed him. During Soul's journey, players will meet several characters, who open new story paths through side quests, allowing them to explore the world of Wulin and discover its secrets. Player choices will fracture the story's trajectory and reshape their fate, S-Game CEO Soulframe Liang said during the deep dive.

Phantom Blade Zero World

The deep dive also shared details about Pangzhen, the Phantom World central town full of rival factions. S-Game showed glimpses of surrounding regions, as well, including a valley overrun by bandits, an abandoned warehouse filled with dark puppets, and a Steampunk-inspired iron tower that's home to dark experiments.

S-Game confirmed that Phantom Blade Zero is not an open world game, but it's not a strictly linear adventure either. The game will feature distinct areas, each represented by one of eight authentic hand-painted maps, which seamlessly connect into a single world. Players can navigate the world on foot and various other means, including a high-speed boat to travel across the game's lake.

Phantom Blade Zero Combat

The State of Play broadcast also featured an in-depth look at Phantom Blade Zero's fast-paced kung fu combat. Players will get access to over 30 main weapons and 25 secondary weapons, known as Phatom Edges. The game will allow players to freely mix and match weapons, upgrades, and accessories to create custom builds. Upgrading weapons can unlock new forms and techniques, while players can also spend points in a skill tree to learn new abilities.

Phantom Blade Zero will also come with a range of difficulty modes that suit different kinds of players. The Wayfarer mode is for players who simply want to enjoy the story, while Pathbreaker is the standard difficulty mode. But for those who want a greater combat challenge, the game offers a Hellwalker mode.

phantom blade zero phantom

Phantom Blade Zero features fast-paced Kung fu combat
Photo Credit: S-Game

Additionally, Phantom Blade Zero also features an unlockable 66 Days mode, which puts the game's story on a 66-day timeline. The mode features the Hellwalker mode's more intelligent enemy AI, but each defeat costs players time. Once the clock hits zero, the game results in permanent death.

The deep dive also featured a full boss fight to showcase Phantom Blade Zero's Kungfu Punk aesthetic that blends Chinese folk arts and martial arts with Steampunk elements.

Finally, S-Game also shed more light on its collaboration with martial arts legend, actor, and filmmaker Donnie Yen, who serves as a creative consultant on the action game. Yen also lends facial likeness and motion capture to Mó Yuan, a character players will cross paths with in the game.

Phantom Blade Zero will launch on PC and PS5 on October 29, 2026. The game is available to pre-order on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation Store.

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Further reading: Phantom Blade Zero, State of Play, S Game, Sony, PS5, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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