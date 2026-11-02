Vivo's T6 Lite and iQOO's Z12 Lite have appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website. A tipster spotted the entries and said both handsets could be rebranded versions of one another. The website also revealed their respective model numbers, helping connect the dots. The Vivo T6 Lite had previously shown up on India's BIS certification website, but no hardware details about the phone have emerged so far. The iQOO Z12 Lite 5G also showed up on the IMEI website, and a tipster revealed its key specifications.

Vivo T6 Lite and iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Show Up on Bluetooth Certification Website

Tipster Anvin revealed that both the Vivo T6 Lite 5G and iQOO Z12 Lite 5G have been approved by Bluetooth SIG. The Vivo T6 Lite 5G is listed under model number V2647, while the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G is listed under model number I2603. The source also claims both phones could be rebranded versions of one another, suggesting they may have identical hardware specifications. While both handsets had previously shown up on different websites, they did so with their model numbers. The Bluetooth SIG listing basically confirms their respective monikers.

This has been the case in the past, where the Vivo T5 Lite and the iQOO Z11 Lite may not appear similar in terms of design, but have identical hardware inside.

The Vivo T6 Lite 5G has recently shown up on India's BIS certification website. The phone was listed with the model number ‘V2647' and was reportedly approved by the BIS along with the Vivo Y32 5G (model number Y2639).

The iQOO Z12 Lite 5G was earlier revealed in an IMEI database with the model number I2603. While this was earlier believed to be the iQOO 15 Ultra, the Bluetooth website now confirms this is the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G instead.

The previous report also states that the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G (successor to the iQOO Z11 Lite) will have a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and will be powered by an 8,000mAh battery. The high-capacity battery will support 33W charging. As for cameras, we should expect a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The primary camera will also be accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor for calculating depth when using the camera's Portrait mode. Given that both phones have been rebranded versions of one another, it's not difficult to conclude that both may have identical specifications once again.