Oppo's Pad Air 6 could get a 5G variant, which has now surfaced on China's 3C certification website. The listing also gives us a look at the charging speeds of four upcoming Oppo tablets, with two models supporting up to 45W charging. Oppo has already confirmed that the Pad Air 6 will launch in China in November, alongside the Reno 17 series and Watch 5. The company is expected to start teasing some of the tablet's features.

Oppo Pad Air 6 5G 3C Certification Details

According to a report by Android Treasure, four upcoming Oppo tablets have appeared on China's 3C certification website with model numbers OPD2611, OPD2603, OPD2614 and OPD2613. One of them, the OPD2614, is listed with 5G connectivity and could be the cellular variant of the Oppo Pad Air 6. The OPD2611 is reportedly a 4G model, while the other two variants may be limited to Wi-Fi connectivity.

The certification listings also offer a glimpse at the charging capabilities of these tablets. The OPD2611 and OPD2603 are expected to support 45W charging, while the OPD2614 and OPD2613 could be limited to 33W. The listings mention power ratings of 5-11V/4.1A and 5-11V/3A, respectively, along with VCB4JBCH and VCB4HACH power adapters.

The 3C listings do not reveal much else about the tablets. Their battery capacities and other hardware specifications remain unknown, and it is not yet clear which retail names Oppo will use for the four models.

Oppo Pad Air 6 Launch Timeline, Features

Oppo has already confirmed that the Pad Air 6 will launch in China in November, alongside the Reno 17 series and Watch 5. While Oppo hasn't announced an exact launch date yet, it has started hinting at what to expect from the tablet.

One of the features Oppo is expected to include is a redesigned Notes app. Users will reportedly be able to add images to their notes with a single tap and share content more easily. The tablet could also allow users to send vlog footage directly to CapCut's media library and add clips to the editing track with a tap, making it easier to move between note-taking and video editing.

Oppo has yet to reveal the Pad Air 6's processor, display, camera or battery specifications. The company has also not announced its pricing or confirmed whether the tablet will be available outside China following its November debut.