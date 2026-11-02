Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Launch Timeline Announced

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are set to launch in global markets this month, the company has announced. The two handsets debuted in China in September, powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets. While most of the specifications officially remain under wraps, Xiaomi has confirmed the same SoCs for the global models. The company had previously teased the India launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro, following which it was showcased at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026.

In an X post, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will be launched in global markets in November. However, an exact launch date and the markets where the handsets will be available first remain under wraps.

Say hi, World! Xiaomi 18 Pro Series is going global this November. Which market are you hyped for? Drop it below👇 https://t.co/q07clBkumB — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) November 2, 2026

For comparison, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched in China on September 23. The global variants are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipsets, respectively. Xiaomi had previously confirmed that both global models would use the same processors as their Chinese counterparts.

Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max reportedly appeared on Italian retailer Epto's website, revealing their expected prices, colour options and specifications. According to the retailer listings, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could start at EUR 1,398.90 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration was listed at EUR 1,591.90 (about Rs. 1.69 lakh).

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max was reportedly listed in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration at EUR 1,783.90 (roughly Rs. 1.89 lakh). The listings suggest that the global models could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications (China)

The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1,120 x 2,436-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. It also has a 2.7-inch AMOLED secondary display on the rear. The phone runs Android 17-based HyperOS 4 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Its rear camera system includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Chinese model houses a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max sports a larger 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1,208 x 2,624-pixel resolution and a 2.9-inch rear display. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and shares the Pro model's triple rear camera configuration. The Chinese variant packs an 8,500mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.