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Apple May Discontinue Non-Touch MacBook Pro Models Next Year: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly developing an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M7 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 13:56 IST
Apple May Discontinue Non-Touch MacBook Pro Models Next Year: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro models with ProLED XDR displays are available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes

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Highlights
  • Apple could be planning a shift towards touchscreen MacBook Pro models
  • Next year's models could feature M7 Pro and M7 Max processors
  • Upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro could feature the slimmer chassis
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MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR panel and M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets was launched last week during Apple's ‘Pro and Tell' event. Now, Apple appears to be planning a gradual shift towards touchscreen MacBook Pro models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the Cupertino tech giant could discontinue the non-touch versions of its high-end laptops in the coming years. The company may launch an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M7 chip. It is said to feature a thinner and lighter design.

Second-Generation Touchscreen MacBook Pro Models Could Launch in 2027

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, says Apple will introduce second-generation touchscreen MacBook Pro models next year, featuring M7 Pro and M7 Max processors. They could offer new hardware capabilities designed to support new artificial intelligence (AI) features.

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Apple is reportedly planning to launch an entry-level 14-inch M7 MacBook Pro that adopts the thinner, lighter design and slimmer bezels introduced on the higher-end versions last week.

The latest touchscreen MacBook Pro models carry a $400 (roughly Rs. 37,000) premium over their non-touch counterparts to add touch, OLED and the Dynamic Island interface. Gurman believes the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models without touchscreen functionality are expected to remain available for now, but the company could eventually shift its high-end laptop lineup around touchscreen models.

"The M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros without touch are sticking around, but I'd be surprised if Apple continued developing non-touch versions of its high-end laptop models", he said. Gurman says keeping the touchscreen and non-touch versions could increase the burden on its engineering, marketing and manufacturing teams.

Gurman also suggested that Apple could explore new approaches to its Mac and iPad product designs.

Apple's newly launched MacBook Pro (2026) models with ProLED XDR displays are available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. They are available with M5 Pro and M5 Max processor options and carry up to a 100Wh battery. They include the company's N1 networking chip.

In India, the new MacBook Pro lineup sale will begin on November 6, with the base 14-inch variant featuring the M5 Pro chipset priced at Rs. 3,49,900.

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Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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