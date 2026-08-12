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Phantom Blade Zero Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's Next State of Play Show Next Week

Phantom Blade Zero also received a new trailer on Tuesday. The game can now be pre-ordered on PlayStation Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 August 2026 15:18 IST
Phantom Blade Zero Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's Next State of Play Show Next Week
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Highlights
  • Phantom Blade Zero will be released on October 29 on PS5 and PC
  • The State of Play broadcast will include 20 minutes of gameplay
  • Hong Kong actor and martial artist Donnie Yen is a consultant on the game
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Phantom Blade Zero, the upcoming Wuxia action game from Chinese developer S-Game, is getting a dedicated State of Play showcase next week. The State of Play show will air on August 17, bringing a deeper look at the action title's gameplay. Phantom Blade Zero is also now available to pre-order on PC and PS5.

S-Game will share nearly 20 minutes of new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay at the State of Play presentation. The show will be broadcast on August 17 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (August 18 at 7:30am IST in India) on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Phantom Blade Zero New Trailer

Phantom Blade Zero also received a new extended trailer on Tuesday, confirming pre-orders for the game. The action title can now be pre-purchased on PlayStation Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

The pre-order trailer also confirmed that Hong Kong actor and martial artist Donnie Yen had served as creative consultant for Phantom Blade Zero since 2023. The filmmaker aided the game's combat design with his martial arts and action filmmaking expertise to deliver an “authentic Kung-fu experience,” S-Game said.

The 11-minute pre-order trailer showed fast-paced melee combat, elaborate action set pieces, and a thrilling boss fight atop a speeding wagon.

The upcoming gameplay deep dive will reveal more details about Phantom Blade Zero's gameplay systems, dynamic combat, and the dark wuxia setting, called the Phantom World. The State of Play show will also introduce new characters and explain custom builds that players can utilise to suit their playstyle.

Phantom Blade Zero will launch on PC and PS5 on October 29, 2026. The game is available to pre-order in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, priced at Rs. 4,299 and Rs. 5,199, respectively. Pre-ordering Phantom Blade Zero will unlock the Treasure Basin accessory and the Legacy outfit early for players. These items can also be obtained through in-game progression.

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Further reading: Phantom Blade Zero, State of Play, Sony, S Game, PS5, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Phantom Blade Zero Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's Next State of Play Show Next Week
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