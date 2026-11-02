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OnePlus Turbo 6Vs Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Turbo 6Vs is offered in Nova White and Orange Heart colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 14:53 IST
OnePlus Turbo 6Vs Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Turbo 6Vs features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Turbo 6Vs carries a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus Turbo 6Vs sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • OnePlus Turbo 6Vs features a Snapdragon chipset
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OnePlus Turbo 6Vs was launched in China on Sunday as the fifth model in the company's OnePlus Turbo 6 lineup. The handset joins the OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V, Turbo 6X, and Turbo 6X Pro. The new handset is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options via the company's website. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. The OnePlus Turbo 6Vs is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery. The phone also sports a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

OnePlus Turbo 6Vs Price, Availability

OnePlus Turbo 6Vs price is set at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs.) for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset is currently available for purchase in China via the Oppo online store. It is offered in two colour options, namely Nova White and Orange Heart (translated from Chinese).

OnePlus Turbo 6Vs Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Turbo 6Vs is a dual-SIM smartphone. It ships with Oppo's Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The phone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 450 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the OnePlus Turbo 6Vs. It features four efficiency cores, three performance cores, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.7GHz. The smartphone also features an Adreno 810 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also boasts an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security, along with support for face unlock.

For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6Vs features a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with optical image stabilisation and up to 10x digital zoom. It also boasts a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera on the back. The OnePlus Turbo 6Vs feature a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/ 30 fps.

The OnePlus Turbo 6Vs packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an IR blaster. It measures 162.46 x 77.45 x 8.5mm and weighs about 215g.

OnePlus Turbo 6Vs

OnePlus Turbo 6Vs

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus Turbo 6Vs, OnePlus, OnePlus Turbo 6Vs Price, OnePlus Turbo 6Vs Launch, OnePlus Turbo 6Vs Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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